MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for the annual Thanksgiving edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Matt Cardona and Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas

-TJ Crawford vs Nolo Kitano

-Tiara James vs Notorious Mimi

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My review will be available shortly after the conclusion of the show at 8CT/9ET.