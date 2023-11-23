MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for the annual Thanksgiving edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.
-Matt Cardona and Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas
-TJ Crawford vs Nolo Kitano
-Tiara James vs Notorious Mimi
Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My review will be available shortly after the conclusion of the show at 8CT/9ET.
