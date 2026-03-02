GCW “Baller Blockin'” results (2/28): Vetter’s review of Aticus Cogar vs. Megan Bayne for the GCW Championship, Otis Cogar vs. Matt Tremont for the GCW Ultraviolent Title

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Baller Blockin'”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

February 28, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut, at The Webster

They always draw well to this theater. The ring was pushed up against the stage. Most of the fans are in the seating facing the stage. Lighting in the ring is pretty good. The crowd was maybe 500. John Mosely and Emil Jay provided commentary.

* The show opened with a highlight package from Friday’s show, including The Blade having a confrontation with Brodie Lee Jr.

1. Terry Yaki vs. Dustin Waller. Dustin badmouthed this city, threw his jacket at Terry, and attacked him. They brawled to the floor, and Terry hit an Asai Moonsault, and he got a nearfall in the ring. He hit an enzuigiri. Dustin hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 2:00, and he kept Yaki grounded. Dustin went for a top-rope move, but Yaki caught him with a dropkick, and they were both down at 4:00. Yaki hit a Mafia Kick and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall.

Yaki went for a seated Spanish Fly, but Dustin blocked it, and Dustin nailed the Lethal Injection at 5:30. Waller hit a flip dive to the floor onto Yaki, then a 450 Splash in the ring for a nearfall. Dustin missed a Best Moonsault Ever. Yaki got some rollups. Dustin went for another Lethal Injection, but Yaki turned it into an O’Connor Roll for a nearfall. He hit a DDT from the corner and a powerbomb move for the pin. Sharp opener. Dustin refused a handshake, pie-faced Yaki, and stormed to the back.

Terry Yaki defeated Dustin Waller at 7:51.

2. Beastman vs. Jimmy Lloyd. Again, Beastman is the size and overall look of WWE’s Ivar (but more Neanderthal, of course!) Jimmy tried a clothesline that had no effect. Beastman hit a clothesline in the corner. Jimmy threw a chair at him, then he dove through the ropes onto Beastman. Beastman bit Jimmy’s forehead and whipped him into rows of chairs at 2:30, and Jimmy was bleeding. Jimmy hit him several times with chairs, and they brawled around ringside.

Beastman flipped him off the stage and through a door bridge on the floor at 5:30. He scooped up someone on the stage and hit the softest bodyslam onto the stage. Beastman grabbed this person and bodyslammed him onto the prone Jimmy Lloyd. He pushed Jimmy into the ring and got a nearfall. Jimmy threw more chairs, but Beastman hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 7:30.

Jimmy hit a stunner for a nearfall and hit him with more chair strikes. Beastman put an animal trap on Jimmy’s hand, then slammed him onto open, sideways chairs for a nearfall at 9:30, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Jimmy went for a powerbomb out of the corner, but Beastman turned it into a Yokozuna-style Bonzai butt drop for the pin. Good finish, decent brawl.

Beastman defeated Jimmy Lloyd at 10:03.

* Footage aired of Matt Tremont cutting a promo in the ring on Friday. He can barely move. Backstage, a senior official advised Tremont not to have a match tonight. Bear Bronson sat down next to him and said that everyone knows how much GCW means to him, but Matt has nothing to prove to anyone. Tremont responded that he’s going out there.

3. Gringo Loco vs. KJ Orso. The crowd was fully behind Loco. They traded some quick reversals early, and Loco paused to swivel his hips. KJ leapt onto Loco’s shoulders and did a backflip back to the mat! Nice! Loco hit a handspring-back-elbow. They went to the floor, where KJ pushed Loco shoulder-first into the ring post at 3:00. Orso got a door and leaned it against the stage. Loco superkicked him. They got back into the ring, and Orso went to work on the left arm and stomped on the elbow at 5:00, and was booed.

Orso kept him grounded for several minutes and targeted the arm. Loco hit a powerbomb at 8:30. Loco hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall. KJ hit a tornado DDT. He spun Loco to the mat and locked in a crossface move at 11:00. Loco rolled him over for a nearfall. Orso hit a huracanrana for a nearfall. Loco missed a top-rope moonsault at 13:30. Orso immediately locked in a cross-armbreaker. Loco set up for an Air Raid Crash, but he spun him into a faceplant for a nearfall.

They hit a modified Spanish Fly to the mat. KJ crotched Loco in the corner at 17:30. They fought again on the ropes in the corner. KJ hit a jump-up Poison Rana to the mat, then the Character Assassination doublestomp to the back of the head for a believable nearfall! He got in the face of ref Scarlett Donovan, so she pushed him away, and she got cheered. He dove through the ropes, but Loco caught him and powerbombed him onto the door leaning against the stage! Loco pushed KJ back into the ring and hit the split-legged moonsault for the pin. Great match.

Gringo Loco defeated KJ Orso at 19:51.

4. “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “Savage Gnomes” Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Bear and Price opened. Bronson easily shrugged the smaller Alec to the mat. Bear dropped him with a shoulder tackle, then hit a loud chop and a Gorilla Press at 1:30. Gabby tagged in, and she bodyslammed her husband onto Price. Oliver tagged in and tied up with Gabby. She hit a delayed vertical suplex and clotheslines in the corner at 3:30. Gabby hit her Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall.

Price dove to the floor onto Bronson. In the ring, the champs hit some quick team moves on Gabby. They hit a senton-and-leg drop combo for a nearfall at 5:30. Gabby put Oliver on her shoulders, spun him a few times, and slammed him. Gabby got BOTH men on her shoulders, and she hit a double Samoan Drop at 7:30! The crowd went NUTS for that. Bear was back on the apron, and he got the hot tag. Bronson hit some clotheslines, then a double clothesline, and he was fired up.

Bear gave Price a piledriver onto Oliver’s chest for a nearfall at 9:00. Price slammed Bear face-first to the mat, and they were both down. Oliver tagged in and hit some chops on Gabby; Gabby fired back with some forearm strikes. Oliver hit her with a superkick, but she hit a Northern Lights Suplex, and everyone was down at 11:00. This has been really good. Bronson and Price again squared off and traded forearm strikes. Bear dropped the straps of his singlet and clocked Alec with a forearm strike.

Price dropped Bear with a clothesline. The champs set up for a team Acid Bomb. Gabby hit a fallaway slam. Alec hit a pop-up dropkick. Oliver hit a German Suplex. Bronson hit a release suplex. Oliver superkicked Bronson, but Bear hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 14:00. Price made the save, and everyone was down. Gabby and Price traded some offense, and Alec hit his springboard Blockbuster for a nearfall at 15:30, but Bear made the save. Gabby speared Jordan on the apron. Bear hit a Burning Hammer on Price, then dove to the floor onto Jordan. In the ring, Gabby hit a spear on Alec for a nearfall.

All four traded blows in the ring. The champs hit stereo superkicks at 18:30. Gabby began chopping both champs. Alec hit a leg drop, and Oliver hit a dropkick. The champs hit the team Acid Bomb on Gabby for the pin. That was a top-notch tag match. With Price and Oliver going to be more active in AEW (and presumably at ROH Sunday tapings!), I felt it was very possible the titles could have changed hands here.

“Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated “Savage Gnomes” Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 19:19.

* Footage aired of Matt Tremont’s freak injury in Los Angeles. Again, in the first move of that match, Krule pushed Matt against the ropes and tried to flip him over the top rope. While Matt hasn’t said exactly what the injury is, it’s clearly in his abdomen or lower back. The match was stopped immediately.

5. Charles Mason vs. Dr. Redacted for the JCW World Title. This appears to be Mason’s first title defense. He wasn’t on Friday’s GCW show because he competed in Chicago for Freelance Wrestling. He attacked from behind, and we got the bell to begin. He hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and kicked at Redacted’s right leg. A garbage can was pushed into the ring. Mason pushed a gusset plate into the top of Dr. Redacted’s head at 4:00, and of course, he was immediately bleeding. Yeah, this isn’t for me. Mason hit running double knees in the corner. Dr. Redacted dropped Mason face-first on an open chair for a nearfall. He slammed a board on Mason’s head.

Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver at 7:00, and he threw a chair at Redacted’s head, then another. (WHY?) Redacted threw chairs, garbage cans, and the lid. Mason applied a sleeper. Redacted hit a DVD through a door in the corner at 10:00. They picked up the door debris and whacked each other over the head with it. Mason put a bag over Redacted’s head, but the doctor tore it off. Mason put another gusset plate on the top of Redacted’s head, then hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin, with that gusset plate still in place!

Charles Mason defeated Dr. Redacted to retain the JCW World Title at 12:16.

* Footage aired of the Effy-1 Called Manders feud.

6. Kylon King vs. Don Freeze vs. Seabass Finn vs. Jeffrey John vs. Juni Underwood vs. Effy in a scramble match. I think this is Finn’s GCW debut; everyone else was on Friday’s show. I wrote their names in order of entrance. Effy hit a headbutt to John’s groin, and we’re underway! Freeze hit an enzuigiri on Effy. Effy hit a TKO stunner on Freeze. Juni powerbombed Effy at 1:30. Finn hit a huracanrana on Juni, and he ‘rowed’ Juni’s arms, then hit a German Suplex. Kylon got in and hit a spinebuster on Finn.

Kylon hit a double Northern Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 3:00. Nice! Freeze hit a Pounce on Kylon. John hit a bulldog on Freeze. Finn put his fishing net over John’s head and spun him around. Silliness. Juni kicked Effy to the floor and hit a plancha to the floor on him. King hit a dive over the top rope onto everyone at 5:00. Emil was pulling out the fishing puns. The rotund Freeze dove off the ropes onto everyone, and that popped the crowd. Effy suplexed Finn from the corner onto everyone on the floor at 6:30.

In the ring, Effy hit a Helluva Kick on Finn and got a nearfall. Juni hit a Dalton-style Bang-a-Rang on Effy. John hit a DVD on Juni. Kylon hit a German Suplex on John. Finn hit a fisherman’s suplex (of course!) on King. Juni hit a Dragon Suplex on Finn. Freeze spun Juni several times before hitting a powerbomb. Freeze suplexed Finn and kipped up at 8:30, and that popped the crowd. Freeze hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Juni for a nearfall! Effy hit a double leg drop.

Kylon hit an enzuigiri on Effy, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. Effy hit a spear on Kylon, then a leaping Fame-asser for a nearfall; I thought that was it! Effy got a canoe paddle and started hitting opponents with it. Allie Katch came to ringside and jawed at Effy. It allowed Jeffrey John to sneak up, roll up Effy, and get a flash pin with a handful of tights! Effy was irate!

Jeffrey John defeated Kylon King, Don Freeze, Seabass Finn, Juni Underwood, and Effy at 11:39.

* A video aired of Atticus Cogar’s obsession with Megan Bayne. (While I wouldn’t rule out a title change, it sure seems a lot less likely when it’s not the main event.)

7. Atticus Cogar vs. Megan Bayne for the GCW World Title. Megan is probably an inch taller. He shoved her, so Megan shoved him back harder and dropped Cogar with a shoulder tackle. She hit a release suplex. Megan backed him into a corner and hit some chops. Megan nailed several bodyslams. Cogar rolled to the floor at 2:00, but she followed and hit some more chops. As they got into the ring, Atticus did a neck-snap between his ankles. He pushed a board and chairs into the ring, and he struck Megan with a chair on her knee at 4:00.

Atticus hit a suplex into the corner. He started jawing at Megan’s mom, who was seated in the front row on the stage (so she’s basically eye level with Atticus). He hit another suplex into the corner. Megan finally hit her own snap suplex, and they were both down at 6:30. She hit a splash in the corner and a fallaway slam, then a Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Atticus fired back with a German Suplex and a running knee for a nearfall. They traded blows while on the ring apron, and Cogar hit an Air Raid Crash onto the apron at 8:30, with Megan collapsing to the floor.

In the ring, Megan hit a second-rope German Suplex, and they were both down. Megan put him on her shoulders and slammed him to the mat, then she hit another German Suplex at 11:00. She hit a flying clothesline for a nearfall. Atticus hit a Lionsault for a nearfall, and he again taunted Megan’s mother. He hit some kicks, but Megan hit a spear for a nearfall at 12:30. Megan hit a second-rope superplex and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. He hit a second-rope Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 14:00, and they were both down. She hit a second-rope flying clothesline, then a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 15:30.

Megan placed a door in the corner. She charged, but he sidestepped her, and Megan slammed against the door — it didn’t break. So, Atticus picked her up and hit an Air Raid Crash, slamming them both through the door. He hit her over the head with a chair she partially blocked, and he nailed the Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. He got some light tubes! Megan’s mom stood up and argued with Atticus and begged him not to use the tubes. He dropped them at ringside! However, he pulled out his cooking skewers and threatened to use them on Megan’s mom! Megan verbally quit the match to save her mom from being stabbed. I really liked that, and I’m generally not a fan of Cogar’s work.

Atticus Cogar defeated Megan Bayne via forfeit at 18:24 to retain the GCW World Title.

8. The Blade vs. Joey Janela (w/Brodie Lee Jr.). This match was set up a day ago, as The Blade was annoyed with teenager Brodie Lee Jr., who was needling him for not having won a Clusterf match before. (It is actually already the third match between these two this year, as Blade is returning from two years off due to back surgery.) Both men are in great shape right now, and they locked up at the bell. Joey hit some chops and European Uppercuts in the corner, then a sliding clothesline at 1:30. Blade whipped him into a corner. On the floor, Blade shoved Brodie aside and traded blows with Joey. Blade hit a DDT onto the ring apron.

Blade took control as they got back into the ring. He hit a brainbuster at 4:00, but Joey hit a release German Suplex. Brodie kept taunting Blade. Blade and Joey traded forearm strikes. Joey hit a dropkick at 5:30 and was fired up. He hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Blade hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Blade hit a pumphandle swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:00. Joey hit a Dragon Suplex and a stunner, then another one, for a nearfall, but he missed a top-rope moonsault, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes, then they traded rollups.

Joey collapsed onto him for a nearfall. He hit a Flatliner, and they were both down. Blade slammed him to the mat. Joey hit a superkick. Blade hit a twisting Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 11:00. Joey nailed a Brainbuster for a nearfall. Joey hit another Dragon Suplex. Blade hit a hard suplex into the turnbuckles at 12:30. Brodie Lee Jr. grabbed Blade’s ankle! Blade was irritated and dragged the kid into the ring. Brodie hit a superkick on Blade! Joey hit a superkick and a DVD for the pin! These two really click in the ring.

Joey Janela defeated The Blade at 13:29.

* Joey got on the mic and said that Brodie Lee Jr. was a “thorn in my side” last year, but they’ve made up and became friends. Brodie got on the mic. I said it from Friday’s show… the kid has great poise and confidence on the mic for someone his age. Joey told Brodie he wants him there at Spring Break. Brodie said he doesn’t just want to watch… he wants to wrestle at Spring Break! Joey noted that Lee is only 14. Joey said, “Four more years, I’ll let you wrestle at Spring Break.” Brodie grabbed the mic back and said he wants to wrestle Joey at Spring Break!

Joey declined, so Brodie kept taunting him. “How about you stop being Megan Bayne’s bitch and accept my challenge!” Brodie shouted. Joey turned and slapped the kid! He instantly showed signs of regretting that. However, he hit a piledriver on Lee! The crowd chanted “You sick f—!” at Joey, who suddenly looked demented! The crowd chanted “asshole!” at Joey as he slowly headed to the back. Promoter Brett Lauderdale stopped at the booth to register his disgust that Joey just hit Lee.

* Time for the main event! Again, Tremont looks like he cannot even enter the ring without being in pain, so I’m not sure what they do here. Bear Bronson was locked in a room in the back. He won’t be able to come save Matt.

9. Otis Cogar vs. Matt Tremont for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. They immediately traded punches. Tremont picked up light tubes and collapsed (this is kayfabe; it’s not like what happened in LA). The ref and Emil Jay checked on Matt, and the crowd went quiet. The ref has not ‘thrown up the X sign’ like in LA, either. Christian Napier and Atticus Cogar joined Otis in the ring, and they started picking up light tube after light tube and cracked them over Tremont’s head. Disgusting and violent. “This is really uncomfortable,” Emil said in a serious voice. Tremont was against the ropes, and the heels used duct tape to tie him to the top rope.

Fans on the stage moved away, as they were right next to the light tube flying debris. The three heels beat up refs, wrestlers, and security who got in the ring, and they kept hitting one tube after another over his head. “They are going to kill him,” Emil said. “No one can stand anything like this,” Tremont shouted obscenities as the blows kept coming. Needless to say, Tremont was bleeding from the top of his head. The heels were going through bundle after bundle of light tubes. “How many damn light tubes do they have???” Emil asked. Otis sat down on a chair at 6:00 — we have not had a bell to officially end this match. They finally turned and left, and the screen faded to black.

Otis Cogar vs. Matt Tremont went to a no-contest at about 6:00.

Final thoughts: A really good, notable show. In my review of Friday’s show, I said how it felt like too many regulars were missing from the lineup. This show had Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, Joey Janela, Gringo Loco, Charles Mason, and Megan Bayne, who were all missing on Friday. Oliver/Price-Bronson/ Forza was easily the best match of the show. But there was a lot to like here. I’ll go with another strong Janela-Blade match for second, and Loco-Orso for third. Bayne-Atticus was really good, too, for honorable mention.

Accompanying some really good matches were some really good, memorable angles. The Brodie-Janela stuff was really well done. Lee straddled the line between being a lovable kid and a cocky juvenile. Janela’s reaction worked. And while I’m not a death match guy, that was a helluva way to close out the show. Fans will remember that three-on-one beatdown.

I’m glad to see Miracle Generation getting more looks here. That was a good scramble — much better than Friday’s 10-man tag. (It’s not that the 10-man tag was bad — the problem is with that many guys, some just barely got any ring time.) No, Mason vs. Redacted and Beastman vs. Lloyd aren’t my style of matches, but the crowd was into them. So, a much better GCW show and one definitely worth checking out.