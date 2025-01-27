McGuire’s Mondays: A new installment of unanswerable questions looks at WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, the Death Riders in AEW, and Bowen Yang

CategoriesCOLIN MCGUIRE MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer

Last February, I outlined a series of then-unanswerable questions that stood within the wrestling world at that time. Here was one of them: “Why did Cody step aside for The Rock to main event WrestleMania only to change his mind less than a week later?” Almost a year later, we kind of sort of know the answer – WWE pivoted back to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, The Rock was relegated to a Night One tag-team match and The American Nightmare finally finished his story. Another example: “Why isn’t Jacob Fatu wrestling for one of America’s two biggest wrestling companies?”

I’m glad that question can no longer be asked.

Anyway, it wasn’t that long ago that I realized: “Hey. These unanswerable (or, at the very least, unanswered) questions are piling up again. Perhaps it’s time to ask a few out loud in a Monday column.” And so, here’s the second installment of pro wrestling’s current unanswerable questions. Come for the Cody; stay for the Bowen Yang.

– What, exactly, is The Death Riders’ goal again?



This question/topic has been beaten to … death (pun intended) … over the last few months, so there isn’t much of a point in me rambling on about it again right now. But, really, guys. What, exactly, is The Death Riders’ goal again?

– Will we ever know what the addendum is/was for the Cody vs. Kevin Owens match at the Royal Rumble?



Please don’t tell me Smackdown GM Nick Aldis (or, more accurately, the WWE booking minds) just made this up in order to get a segment with Shawn Michaels booked for Saturday Night’s Main Event. In the Information Age of pro wrestling, there’s no way WWE could think fans would forget why we had to have that contract signing over the weekend in the first place … right? If there was ever a time to reveal the addendum, logic suggests it would have been at SNME on Saturday, but perhaps it’s a bigger plot twist than expected and the decision-makers are waiting for a bigger stage to unveil the swerve. Then again … maybe we’ll never know. And if that’s the case, it’d be awfully disappointing.

– What’s the over/under on when we see Ricky Starks on a major American pro wrestling TV show in 2025?



If we set it at June, I’d take the over. If it’s October, I could maybe be convinced that we’ll see him sometime before that month hits. Then again, maybe Tony Khan will force him to sit out all of 2025. Umpf.

– What are Bowen Yang’s opinions on the New Japan title scene?



For those who missed it, the “Saturday Night Live” cast member appeared at the end of this past weekend’s episode wearing a NJPW shirt as the host and cast said their goodbyes. Was it merely an attempt to be trendy? Or does the comedian/actor have thoughts on who should eventually dethrone Zack Sabre Jr.?

– What’s up with Corey Graves?



No, but really. What’s the deal? Is he still mad that he’s working NXT? Was he ever truly mad that he will now be working NXT? In a lot of ways, his gripe is reasonable. That guy is the longest tenured WWE commentator not named Michael Cole in quite some time – and he’s consistently improved through the years. You mean to tell me Wade Barrett is a more valued name in the commentary booth? As LA Knight would say, “Nah, nah!” On the other hand … Did Graves really have to take to social media to air those grievances? Mmmmm … probably not.

– Is there a more entertaining professional wrestler in the world than Toni Storm right now?



OK, so this one actually is answerable: No. There is not.

– Where is Thea Hail?



She was such a bright spot on NXT programming for such a long time and now she’s just … not around? I don’t think I’ve read that she’s injured, and she seemed to be enjoying her foray into pro wrestling. Plus, at such a young age, she has/could have a hell of a future in this business in front of her if she wants it. What gives? Or what did I miss?

– Should Kevin Owens beat Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship?



I say yes, and I say yes because I’d love to see a Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens WrestleMania match for the company’s top prize. I also say yes because I can’t think of a reasonable alternative when it comes to someone taking that belt off Cody – either sooner or later. Roman Reigns feels like it could work, but do we really need to do all that again? The Rock? Nah. Unless Cody is slated to hold that belt for another two years only to drop it to Jacob Fatu, I don’t know how much I can get behind another marathon world title reign in WWE. Shake things up this weekend, guys. Cody is a lot more fun in chase mode anyway.

– Will Matt Cardona sign a contract with AEW or WWE before 2025 ends?



I’ll take the flip side of this and say that if he doesn’t, it’s not the worst thing in the world. He earned his stripes in GCW and has arguably become the face of the company with Nick Gage not being around. He still gets to pop up in fun spots here and there for the major companies. It could be worse. Plus, he has to feel good knowing that he’s done all this on his own … right?

– Will Penta hold a title in WWE before his brother finally arrives at the company?



I’d like to see it. Hell, I’d simply just like to see him have a proper run in WWE more than anything. Let’s not bury him in a faction and force him into skits with The Final Testament by week five. There’s some juice behind him after that fantastic debut, and he seems dedicated to making it work. Why not throw one of the mid-card belts on him and see if he could help elevate it. I mean, it’s not like Shinsuke Nakamura is doing much with that U.S. Title.

And finally …

– What, exactly, is The Death Riders’ goal again?



Honestly, though.