Dot Net Members’ Exclusive: Powell’s Bonus Blog on WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event versus AEW Collision

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mark it down, I enjoyed AEW Collision more than WWE Saturday Night’s Main event. Okay, so there’s only been one previous head-to-head battle between the shows, but I’ve played backyard badminton games that felt more memorable than most episodes of Collision.

SNME took a page right out of the Collision playbook. “Fine if you saw it, fine if you missed it.” I have used that description for Collision episodes many times. Heck, I probably could have used it for 3/4 of the show’s 78 episodes. I just didn’t think it would apply to just the second episode of SNME’s latest run on NBC.

Like so many of those Collision episodes, it’s not that SNME was a bad show, it was just uneventful…

ProWrestling.net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have received exclusive access to my bonus blogs since January 2024. Access the rest of this blog and all the perks of membership to our ad-free website (including exclusive ad-free podcasts) by signing up today via PWMembership.net or by becoming a Patreon Patron.