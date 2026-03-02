Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion set for Power Slap debut

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestlers are invading Power Slam. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager revealed today that he signed a six-appearance contract with Dana White’s company. “I’m so excited to announce that I’ve signed with UFC Power Slap,” Hager told the Inside The Ring podcast. “And they are doing a show on April 17 in Vegas live. That’s the Friday before ‘Mania [WrestleMania]. You know, I’ve been told I have a very slappable face, so I’m sure the line will be around the corner.” Check out Hager’s full appearance on the podcast below or via YouTube.

Powell’s POV: Although Hager labeled it “UFC Power Slap,” it is technically owned by Dana White and others, and operates separately from the TKO-owned UFC. Hager said Sinn Bodhi works for Power Slap. Hager compared Bodhi’s role to being head of talent relations in a pro wrestling company. He said Bodhi reached out to him last year, but he waited until he was healthy to sign his deal.

It’s a good move for Power Slap to hold Hager’s first fight on WrestleMania weekend in the host city of Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see if they add other pro wrestlers to the card. Pro wrestlers Mecha Wolf, Hollyhood Hayley J, Jordan Oasis, Zicky Dice, and Marty the Moth have competed for the company, and adding more pro wrestling names would surely appeal to the pro wrestling fans who will be in Sin City that weekend. Most Power Slap events are held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and stream on YouTube. Hager worked for WWE and AEW, and also fought for Bellator MMA.

