WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match headlines the Barcelona event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

-Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Miz TV with guest WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Powell's POV: Smackdown will air on same day tape delay in the United States from Barcelona, Spain at Olimpic Arena. The show will stream live internationally on Netflix.