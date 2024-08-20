AEW Collision rating: FTR vs. The Acclaimed for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 406,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The numbers were up compared to the shows that ran against the Olympics, including one episode that ran early due to SummerSlam. The last Collision that did not face Olympics competition aired on July 20 and drew 472,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating. One year earlier, the August 19, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 482,000 viewers with a 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic.