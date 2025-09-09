NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV grade, Valhalla, Lexis King, Jun Kasai, El Intocable, Ida Mae Martinez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT show a C grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jun Kasai is 51.

-El Intocable (Ricky Espinoza) is 49.

-Valhalla (Sarah Rowe) is 32. She worked as Sarah Logan in WWE and as “Crazy” Mary Dobson on the independent scene.

-Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) is 32.

-The late Ida Mae Martinez was born on September 9, 1931. She died on January 19, 2010, at age 78. Following her retirement from pro wrestling, Martinez went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in nursing, and is listed as one of the first nurses in Baltimore to care for AIDS patients.