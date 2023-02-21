WrestleMania 39 lineup: The latest card for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for WrestleMania 39, which will be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Omos challenged Brock Lesnar to a WrestleMania match on last night’s Raw. Lesnar is scheduled to appear on Raw next week to respond. With 39 days until the first night of WrestleMania, the company will be announcing more matches soon, perhaps as soon as Friday’s Smackdown.