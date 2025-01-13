What's happening...

WWE is already selling Penta merchandise

January 13, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE isn’t not trying to hide the news of Penta’s arrival. The company is already selling Penta merchandise at Shop.WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: This is not an Easter egg that requires fans to search for Penta’s merchandise. Rather, the wrestler formerly known as Pentagon Jr. is shown on the front page of the WWE merch page. Obviously, the company is trying to generate some buzz heading into Penta’s expected debut on tonight’s Raw.

