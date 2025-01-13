Prestige Wrestling “Roseland X” results (1/11): Vetter’s review of Masato Tanaka vs. Kevin Blackwood, Alan Angels vs. Mike Santana for the Prestige Title, Hyan vs. Kylie Rae vs. Masha Slamovich

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Prestige Wrestling “Roseland X”

Streamed on YouTube.com

January 11, 2025 in Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

This show aired live and free on their YouTube channel. Unfortunately, due to travel issues, Josh Alexander was unable to attend. Calvin Tankman also has been out with an injury and still isn’t back. (I guess that means their respective opponents, Kevin Blackwood and Masato Tanaka, will face off? We’ll see!)

Lighting is exceptionally good. Cody Von Whistler and Jordan Castle provided commentary but they sound like they are in a tunnel; the sound was really bad as the show began but it quickly improved to normal quality. The crowd is packed with maybe 500 or more.

1. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl vs. Sledge Hammer and Jack Hammer. The Hammer brothers wore their orange reflective vests and yellow construction hats. Sledge is the 400-pounder who is extraordinarily unhealthy; if I was a promoter I wouldn’t book him because I don’t want someone to die in my ring. The MH attacked from behind to get it started. Jack hit some bodyslams. Sledge backed up in the corner and rubbed his butt in Gibson’s face at 1:30. MH began working over Jack Hammer in their corner. Pearl applied a sleeper at 4:00; Jack escaped and applied his own sleeper. Jack hit a Jackhammer.

Sledge got the hot tag at 7:00 and he hit shoulder blocks on each heel, then a chokeslam on Pearl, then one on Gibson. Ugh, he looks like he could keel over and he’s barely moved. He hit a uranage on Gibson for a believable nearfall and the crowd chanted “That was three!” Sledge tied up in the ropes. MH hit a team Lungblower on Jack, then a second-rope guillotine legdrop and pinned Jack, as Sledge was still tied in the ropes. Okay action.

“Midnight Heat” Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson defeated Sledge Hammer and Jack Hammer at 8:59.

2. Hyan vs. Kylie Rae vs. Masha Slamovich. WWE ID prospect Kylie was greeted with a loud “welcome back!” chant. Masha wrestled in Rochester, N.Y., 24 hours earlier; she had her TNA Knockouts Title belt but it’s not on the line. Hyan and Masha hit a team flapjack. Hyan hit a back suplex on Masha. Masha dove through the ropes and crashed onto Kylie at 2:00. Hyan dove off the apron onto both opponents. In the ring, Kylie tied up Masha, and she applied a crossface at 4:30, but Hyan made the save. Hyan hit a sunset flip bomb on Masha out of the corner, and they were all down, and we got an “All these wrestlers!” chant. Masha hit a clothesline. She hit a Cradleshock on Hyan at 8:00, but Kylie made the save.

Kylie hit a Chao Theory on Hyan, and Masha did a jackknife cover, so they both nearly pinned Hyan. Hyan slammed Masha onto Kylie and nearly pinned both of them. Masha and Kylie hit a team suplex. Masha powerbombed Kylie onto Hyan and got a nearfall on both at 10:30. Kylie spit on Masha! Masha responded with a running knee and a White Knight Driver to pin Kylie. That was really good action from some really talented wrestlers.

Masha Slamovich defeated Kylie Rae and Hyan in a three-way at 11:02.

* Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun came to the ring, and our commentators say they aren’t slated for a match, but they are dressed to wrestle! Out of the back came the West Coast Pro Tag Team champions, Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie! They fought a day ago in San Francisco! Titus just DAYS ago would have returned from his NOAH tour in Japan. The crowd chanted, “For the belts!” and the champs agreed! What a bonus match!

3. “Crush Boys” Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie vs. “C4” Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun for the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles. The crowd chanted “New champs!” before the bell. Cody and Titus opened, with Chhun hitting some deep armdrags. Titus hit a dropkick. CB hit team dropkicks. C4 hit a dropkick-and-suplex combo for a nearfall on Titus at 2:30. Rosas hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Titus, and C4 were in charge early on. Titus nailed a brainbuster on Chhun at 5:30 and they were both down. Charlie got the hot tag, and he hit a double Pele Kick, then a standing corkscrew moonsault on Rosas. C4 hit a team slam for a nearfall.

All four got up and brawled. Titus hit a jumping knee on Cody. Rosas hit a clothesline on Titus, and suddenly all four were down at 8:30. Rosas hit a senton on Charlie. Cody got a hot tag and battled Titus. Titus hit a huracanrana. He hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor at 10:30. CB hit stereo standing moonsaults on Cody for a nearfall. Cody hit a DDT on Titus for a nearfall. Chhun set up for the Cody Cutter, but Titus caught him with a dropkick, then a Lethal Injection and a flip dive to the floor on Rosas. Meanwhile, Charlie hit a Shooting Starboy Press on Chhun for the pin. “That was insanely awesome,” Von Whistler said.

Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander defeated Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles at 12:59.

4. Adam Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher. I always compare the short gatekeeper Priest to Jaime Noble, and he was loudly booed. Priest stalled on the floor before the bell, earning a “chickenshit!” chant. I never heard a bell, so I started as Priest got in the ring, and they tied up with standing switches, and Thatcher tied him up on the mat. Priest hit a dive to the floor at 3:00, but Thatcher applied a Fujiwara Armbar in the front row! In the ring, Priest applied a single-leg crab at 5:30. Thatcher tied Priest in his own single-leg crab! He switched to a Fujiwara Armbar, and Priest tapped out. Good mat-based match. Priest threw a temper tantrum in the ring and the crowd chanted, “Don’t come back!” He gave them the middle finger.

Timothy Thatcher defeated Adam Priest at 7:32.

* Matt Brannigan came to the ring, sipping on a cocktail, and Jordan Castle said he’s also not on his format sheet. Brannigan always reminds me of WCW-era Lenny Lane. He said he doesn’t have a match anymore tonight (he was supposed to face Kylie Rae, but she joined that women’s match to make it a three-way), so “Portland, we’re drinking baby!” He sipped his drink and the crowd cheered him on. However, out of the back came DPW champion Jake Something! (He doesn’t have his title belt with him.) The crowd popped, as he was not advertised.

5. Matt Brannigan vs. Jake Something. The crowd chanted “holy shit!” then “let him drink!” The bell rang; Matt offered his drink to Jake, but Jake dumped it on Matt and was booed. Brannigan couldn’t kip up for some comedy. Jake hit some shoulder tackles. Matt tied up Jake in the corner and hit a chop on the butt at 4:30. Brannigan hit a Death Valley Driver. Jake hit a spear into the corner at 6:30. Jake nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, then the Into The Void (Black Hole Slam) for the pin. He got a loud “please come back!” chant.

Jake Something defeated Matt Brannigan at 8:19.

* QUICK BACK STORY: At a prior show, Drexl came to the ring and hinted he was going to retire, but rookie Elliott Tyler came to the ring and attacked him. Okay, back to the venue, barbed-wire boards and light tubes and trash cans were brought to the ring. This isn’t for me…

6. Drexl and Matt Tremont vs. Elliott Tyler and Sid Sylum in a Devil’s Playground match. My first time seeing Sylum; he’s tall and I immediately compare him to NXT’s Josh Biggs. Tyler has a babyface; he might be 19 or 20. The crowd chanted “Drexl’s gonna kill you!” at Elliott. They opened by using staple guns on each other. Yuck. In the ring, Drexl and Tremont stabbed their opponents with forks, then with jagged light tubes. They whacked each other over the head with trash can lids. Sylum powerbombed Drexl onto a bundle of light tubes at 7:00. Tremont powerbombed Sylum onto tacks. Tremont speared Elliott through a barbed-wire board in the corner. Tremont hit a Death Valley Driver on Sylum through glass for the pin. “By God’s mercy, it is over,” Jordan Castle said and I agree with that sentiment.

Drexl and Matt Tremont defeated Elliott Tyler and Sid Sylum at 12:31.

* Intermission to clean up the ring!!

7. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. Jaiden and Amira. Again, Jaiden is essentially a modern version of “Hurricane” Shane Helms. All four fought at the bell, with Jaiden and Amira hitting stereo dropkicks. Judas hit a flying forearm on Amira at 1:30 and they began working her over. Amira hit a double suplex. Jaiden got in and hit some Superman Punches. Judas tied up Jaiden on the mat and snapped Jaiden’s mask on his face. Williams got pushed off the apron and slammed into a nearby post at 6:00! Amira hit a TKO on Judas. S&S hit a team Razor’s Edge move for a nearfall, but Amira made the save.

Amira hit a top-rope crossbody block. The babyfaces hit a Chasing the Dragon spin kick-and-brainbuster combo. S&S tripped Amira in the ropes. Travis stood up and he was bleeding above his left eye. He got in the ring and traded blows with Jaiden, and Williams hit a Tiger Suplex. Jaiden hit a Poison Rana, then a 450 Splash. Amira hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 11:30, but Icarus made the save. She hit a spinning back fist on Judas for a nearfall. Travis hit Amira with a belt, and Judas hit a diving forearm on Amira and struck the back of the head repeatedly. The ref called for the bell, but Jordan Castle refused to ring it! The match continued! Jaiden hit a heel with a belt! Amira and Jaiden applied stereo Crossfaces on the mat, and the heels tapped out! New champs! The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!”

Amira and Jaiden defeated “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams to win the Prestige Tag Team Titles at 12:58.

8. Alan Angels vs. Mike Santana for the Prestige World Title. Angels was introduced as “Portland’s favorite wrestler” which drew LOUD boos. No HOG Title belt for Santana tonight. Angels rolled to the floor at the bell and stalled. Castle praised the physical changes and conditioning of Santana. The crowd was all over Angels. Santana hit a shoulder block at 3:30; they had barely touched so far. Santana hit a superkick, then a dive through the ropes onto Alan on the floor. They traded chops at ringside. In the ring, Santana remained in charge with more chops, then a senton for a nearfall at 7:00.

Santana hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes, drawing the “Eddie!” chant. Angels began stomping on the left elbow and was booed. He hit a Divorce Court armbreaker off the ropes. He hit an enzuigiri. Santana hit a second-rope superplex at 12:00 and they were both down. Santana hit an enzuigiri and his kip-up stunner for a nearfall. Santana hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Angels applied the Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn) at 15:00, but Santana got his feet on the ropes. Angels set up for the Angels Wings but Santana escaped and they traded rollups. Angels hit the Halo Strike (spin kick to the head) and the Angels Wings for a believable nearfall! Angels rolled to the floor and grabbed his title belt! The ref confiscated it.

Santana hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then he placed Angels’ feet on the top rope and hit a corkscrew neckbreaker. Travis Williams appeared at ringside, so Santana kicked him. Angels hit a low blow mule kick on Santana, then hit him in the head with the belt, but only got a nearfall at 19:00! Santana avoided another Halo Strike. Angels accidentally dropkicked the ref. Santana nailed the Spin the Block discus clothesline for a visual pin, but the ref was down! The belt was slid in to Angels; Santana hit a dive through the ropes onto the heels. He got back in the ring, where Angels again hit him in the face with the belt, then Angels hit a second Angels Wings (X-Factor) faceplant for the cheap pin.

Alan Angels defeated Mike Santana to retain the Prestige World Title at 21:59.

* Judas Icarus and Travis Williams hopped back in the ring and stomped on Santana. Icarus got on the mic and said Josh Alexander is “going to keep his spot” on Jan. 19 in TNA.

9. Masato Tanaka vs. Kevin Blackwood. Again, Blackwood was slated to face Tankman, and Tanaka was slated to face Josh Alexander. Kevin’s West Coast Pro Title is NOT on the line. Standing switches to open, and Blackwood tied up Tanaka’s left leg. Blackwood hit a doublestomp to the chest at 4:00. Tanaka got a chair and hit him with it. They brawled to ringside. Fans are wayyyyy too close to ringside; they had to move just so Tanaka could pull out a table from under the ring at 7:00. Tanaka hit a top-rope splash onto Kevin, who was lying on the table on the floor! That earned a loud “Prestige!” chant. Blackwood hit a dropkick to the face as they were re-entering the ring at 9:00.

Blackwood slid a table into the ring. He hit a stiff kick to Tanaka’s spine and a snap suplex for a nearfall. Kevin hit some chops but it just woke Masato up, and Tanaka hit a DDT at 10:30, then a clothesline. Tanaka hit a tornado DDT onto a folded chair for a nearfall. Kevin hit an Exploder Suplex and a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall. Tanaka nailed the Diamond Dust overhead flipping stunner at 13:30, then a top-rope superplex, but Blackwood got up and hit a brainbuster. Tanaka dropped him with a forearm strike and got a nearfall. Blackwood hit a German Suplex and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 15:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kevin hit a piledriver but only got a one-count, and that popped the crowd! Tanaka nailed a brainbuster but he only got a one-count! They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Tanaka nailed a diving forearm strike for a believable nearfall at 19:00. Kevin hit an enzuigiri. He went to the top rope, but Tanaka threw a chair at him. Tanaka moved a table into the middle of the ring! However, Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp on a standing Tanaka, sending them both flying through the table, and Blackwood scored the pin! A tremendous, hard-hitting match. The crowd gave them a “both these guys!” chant.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Masato Tanaka at 20:40.

Final Thoughts: A really, really entertaining show. Blackwood-Tanaka main event takes first, and I’ll go with Starboy/Titus vs. C4 for second, just ahead of Santana-Angels, but there was a lot to like here. The women also put in a good match, and yes, I prefer that Kylie joined a women’s match rather than face a man in Brannigan who has a clear size and muscle mass advantage on her, so that was the right call.

Maybe the biggest flaw was when Jordan Castle refused to ring the bell in the tag title match (after a cheap belt shot to the face) by the champs… then in the very next match… Angels did the EXACT SAME THING with the belt, but Castle allowed that outcome to stand! Why? IT was literally the exact same cheating tactic! That needs to be explained. Also, Sledge Hammer is really unhealthy. He looks like if he tried a 40-yard dash he would have a heart attack and die. I do not want to see him wrestle. We see some big guys in the ring who are alright with decent mobility. He is just not one of them. My (small!) criticisms aside… this was an excellent show. The crowd was packed and lively, the building looked great, and the action was top-notch.