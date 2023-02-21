NXT TV preview: NXT Championship match tops tonight’s lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal for the NXT Championship
-Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
-NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match
-Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre
-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid
Powell’s POV: NXT will be live on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment