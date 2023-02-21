MLW Underground preview: MLW Heavyweight Championship match headlines tonight’s Reelz show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Yamato for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

-The Billington Bulldogs vs. The FBI

-Sam Adonis vs. Calvin Tankman

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are typically available immediately after the show airs. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).