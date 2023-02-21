MLW Underground preview: MLW Heavyweight Championship match headlines tonight’s Reelz show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.
-Alex Hammerstone vs. Yamato for the MLW Heavyweight Championship
-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane
-The Billington Bulldogs vs. The FBI
-Sam Adonis vs. Calvin Tankman
Powell's POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET.
