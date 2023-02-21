NXT live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Tyrus, Carlito, Wes Brisco, Anthony Mayweather, Ricky Starks, Rhonda Sing

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and includes Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show includes Alex Hammerstone vs. Yamato for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. My review will be available after the show, and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 55 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-NWA Champion Tyrus (George Murdoch) is 50 today. He worked as Brodus Clay in WWE.

-Carlito (Carlos Colon Jr.) is 44.

-Wes Brisco is 39.

-Anthony Mayweather is 38. He also worked as Crimson.

-Ricky Starks is 33.

-The late Rhonda Sing was born on February 21, 1961. She died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.