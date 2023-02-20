02/20 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Elimination Chamber fallout with Austin Theory vs. Edge for the U.S. Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Asuka vs. Nikki Cross, Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed, Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali, Brock Lesnar challenged to a WrestleMania match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring the Elimination Chamber fallout show with Austin Theory vs. Edge for the U.S. Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Asuka vs. Nikki Cross, Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed, Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali, Brock Lesnar challenged to a WrestleMania match, and more (47:51)…

Click here to stream or download the February 20 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.