NXT UK TV preview: Tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship begins on today’s Peacock show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang in a first-round tournament match for the vacant NXT UK Championship

-Oliver Carter vs. Charlie Dempsey in a first-round tournament match for the vacant NXT UK Championship

Powell’s POV: The other side of the tournament bracket has Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams, and Joe Coffey vs. Mark Andrews in first-round matches. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available either same day or over the weekend.