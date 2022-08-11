AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari

-Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue for the AAA Mixed Tag Titles

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Erick Redbeard and Danhausen

-Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss

-Bryan Danielson speaks

-FTW Champion Hook speaks

-AEW Tag Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee speak

Powell’s POV: Apparently, Tay Conti is now going by the name of Tay Melo. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).