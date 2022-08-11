Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for today’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for today’s television show.

-Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Emergence

-Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title

-Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne

-Kushida vs. Deaner

-Killer Kelly’s in-ring debut

-Kenny King vs. Karl Anderson

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Victory Road 2008 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Sienna. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Steve Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).