Wrestling Revolver “Vybe Check” results (1/9): Vetter’s review of Masato Tanaka vs. Jake Crist in a street fight, Myron Reed vs. Ace Austin for the Wrestling Revolver Title, Masha Slamovich vs. Jessicka Havok

Wrestling Revolver “Vybe Check”

January 9, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio at The Camulet Center

Once again, the crowd is perhaps 250-300 in a very tiny gym, so it’s packed. Bork Torkleson and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* I always note this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he uses a lot of current and former TNA talent.

1. Jake Something vs. Gringo Loco for the Remix Title. This easily could have been the main event. Standing switches at the bell, with Jake having a significant height and overall size advantage. Gringo hit a huracanrana at 1:30 that sent Jake to the floor, then he hit a flip dive to the floor on Jake. We briefly lost the signal from the building. Jake took control as they got back into the ring; I presume I missed him slamming Loco on the apron or something like that. Jake hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00. Loco hit a handspring-back-elbow and a guillotine legdrop for a nearfall. Loco hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly and they were both down at 6:30. Nice move; Jake is sure big to be doing that!

Jake hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall. (They are doing a great job with some mid-match replays.) Loco came off the ropes but Jake caught him with a stiff forearm that dropped Loco. Jake hit a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Really good for the time given.

Jake Something defeated Gringo Loco to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 8:12.

* Backstage, Jake Crist was fired up. He is excited to face Masato Tanaka.

2. Masha Slamovich vs. Jessicka Havok. They immediately traded forearm strikes, and Havok hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 1:00, and she was in charge early on. They went to the floor, where Havok whipped her into the guardrails at 3:30, and she hit some chops as they fought at ringside. Of course, she accidentally chopped the ring post! Masha hit a somersault from the apron onto Havok on the floor; in the ring, Masha got a nearfall. Masha hit a Helluva Kick, then her rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 5:30.

Masha hit some Yes Kicks. Havok hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Masha hit a running knee to the chin for a nearfall. Havok hit a fallaway slam, but she missed a legdrop. Masha applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, and Havok tapped out! That’s about as good of a Havok match as you’ll see these days; they have good chemistry, and it really didn’t need to be longer than this.

Masha Slamovich defeated Jessicka Havok at 7:54.

* Gia Miller approached Havok, took her by the hand, and led her to the back. “She’s been recruiting this army of monsters,” Veda said.

3. “Alpha Sigma Sigma” Brent Oakley & KC Jacobs vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz vs. “The Dub Club” Ryan Matthias & KJ Reynolds in a three-way for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. The music is so loud, it is completely drowning out the commentary. The Dub Club are trainees of the Rascalz and have now been regulars here for several months. The Rascalz immediately dove through the ropes on their four opponents, and they all brawled at ringside. Bork noted the match hadn’t officially started; the bell sounded at 1:10. In the ring, the Rascalz hit some quick team moves on the Dub Club, then on Oakley, and they were fired up. Zack worked over the short-haired Reynolds. Reynolds finally hit a Tornado DDT at 6:00.

The Rascalz hit stereo dives off two corners onto the opponents on the floor. In the ring, Trey hit a Spinebuster on Matthias, and Wentz hit a doublestomp on Ryan’s chest. However, Oakley jumped in the ring and stole the pin on Matthias while the Rascalz were celebrating and not paying attention! That was a sprint of a match with all the action you’d expect from a Rascalz match.

Brent Oakley & KC Jacobs defeated Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz and Ryan Matthias & KJ Reynolds in a three-way to retain the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 8:02.

* Wentz and Trey got on the mic and put over The Dub Club.

4. AJ Francis vs. BDE. So, BDE is some type of YouTube Star, but he’s a scrawny Black man; he took off his shirt and he has the build and overall look of ROH’s Cheeseburger. Needless to say, Francis has a significant height and weight advantage, and he came to the ring with a chair. BDE wrapped a chain around his wrist and punched Francis, then he clotheslined Francis to the floor and dove through the ropes onto AJ! He hit a flip dive over the top rope and was fired up! In the ring, Francis put a garbage can over BDE’s head and hit it with a chair at 2:00, and he was in charge. They went back to the floor, where Francis dropped him throat-first across the guardrail at 4:30. Francis remained in charge in the ring and kept BDE grounded.

They traded punches and forearm strikes. Francis hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 7:00. Francis charged at BDE, but BDE moved and Francis crashed through a door in the corner. BDE hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 9:30. Francis hit a spear for a believable nearfall. He hit a chokeslam for a visual pin but he pulled up BDE! He hit another chokeslam. He tossed BDE to the floor. Back in the ring, Francis set up for another chokeslam, but BDE turned it into a stunner for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Francis hit a low blow uppercut. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Francis powerbombed him through a table set up in the middle of the ring for the pin. That was supremely watchable, especially as I assume BDE hasn’t wrestled before.

AJ Francis defeated BDE at 15:07.

* Intermission. They showed the Mike Bailey/Veda Scott vs. Rich Swann/Matthew Palmer match from the December show.

5. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy, John E. Bravo) vs. Rohit Raju vs. JJ Garrett vs. Crash Jaxon. I’ve noted this before — Garrett looks like 1992-era Scott Steiner and wears a similar singlet. All four fought at the bell. The rotund Jaxon knocked Rohit down with a big shoulder tackle. Rohit hit a dive through the ropes at 1:30. JJ hit a flip dive onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, JJ hit a German Suplex on Rohit, tossing him into the corner! Rohit hit a twisting neckbreaker. Chambers hit an enzuigiri. Chambers hit a running knee to Crash’s jaw, then a Stomp on Jaxon’s head at 5:00.

Crash hit a German Suplex on Chambers. Rohit hit a doublestomp for a nearfall and suddenly all four were down at 7:00. They got up and traded punches and kicks. Rohit hit some elbow strikes on Crash, and Chambers hit a piledriver on Jaxon. Rohit hit a leaping Flatliner on Chambers! JJ hit an inverted senton on Rohit. Crash hit a Death Valley Driver move and pinned Garrett. Good scramble.

Crash Jaxon defeated Rohit Raju, Damian Chambers, and JJ Garrett at 9:20.

6. “RED” Rickey Shane Page and Dark Pledge vs. Krule and Dreadknot (w/Gia Miller). Again, Dreadknot is the former Madman Fulton, and he now wears a mask, and the whole change makes me think of Luchasaurus. Gia got on the mic and boasted about being the manager of monsters. These four are all essentially heels. RSP opened but he quickly tagged in the scrawny Dark Pledge, who tried some kicks, but Dreadknot no-sold them. Krule hit a release suplex on Dark Pledge at 2:00, and they worked the kid over. Dreadknot hit a crossbody block on an upside-down DP. RSP accidentally hit a frogsplash on DP! Dreadlock hit a springboard flip dive onto both opponents on the floor at 6:00! Dreadlock and Krule hit a team chokeslam and pinned Dark Pledge. Basic brawl, but Fulton continues to impress; that is a big man to do that springboard flip dive!

Krule and Dreadknot defeated Rickey Shane Page and Dark Pledge at 6:49.

* RSP and Dark Pledge argued in the ring. The bald, muscular Vincent Nothing (think Castagnoli) hopped in the ring and beat up Dark Pledge. RSP got on the mic and proclaimed that “RED is dead!” RSP is moving forward as a tag team with Vincent Nothing.

7. Myron Reed vs. Ace Austin for the Wrestling Revolver World Title. Backstage, Damian Chambers fist-bumped Ace before Austin came to the ring. What’s that about? This is a rematch, as Reed just won the belt from Ace. They brawled early on, and Ace hit a basement dropkick at 2:30. They traded chops, and Reed hit an enzuigiri at 5:00. Reed hit a slingshot legdrop to the back of the head for a nearfall. Reed hit a Stundog Millionaire. Ace hit a springboard crossbody block at 7:00.

Ace nailed a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall. Reed hit a superkick, then a slingshot powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Reed hit a kip-up Stunner and an Air Raid Crash, but Ace rolled him over and got a nearfall. Ace nailed a springboard twisting kick at 11:30. Gia Miller, Krule and Dreadknot came to ringside, and Ace kicked Krule. Myron hit his flying stunner over the top rope and they crashed to the floor. In the ring, Myron then hit a 450 Splash and scored the pin. Really good action until the cheating at the end.

Myron Reed defeated Ace Austin to retain the Wrestling Revolver Title at 12:45.

* Dreadknot and Krule stood over Austin in the ring and were about to chokeslam him, but Alpha Sigma Sigma ran in and brawled with them. Damian Chambers came to ringside and hit Krule with a chair; he fought alongside Ace Austin as they beat up Krule and Dreadknot. The ASS got back in the ring to make it a four-on-two fight until the heels retreated. Ace and Chambers shook hands… did Chambers just turn babyface? It appears so!

8. Masato Tanaka vs. Jake Crist in a Dayton street fight. Jake’s son, probably age 5, joined him to ringside. Quick reversals and a standoff at 1:00. They brawled to the floor. Bork noted that Tanaka has now wrestled 3,200 matches, and Tanaka got a board from under the ring. Jake rammed Tanaka’s head into a chair held by a fan at 4:00 as they continued to fight on the floor. Tanaka suplexed Jake onto a door that was leaning against the guardrail. They got in the ring, and Tanaka nailed an unprotected chairshot over the top of the head and I hate that. Tanaka hit another one that knocked Crist down. Jake got up and hit a spin kick.

Crist hit an unprotected chairshot to the head that Tanaka no-sold at 6:30. Tanaka hit a Diamond Dust flipping stunner move. Jake hit a Death Valley Driver through a door in the corner for a nearfall at 8:00. Masato hit a second-rope superplex onto a pile of chairs at 10:00. Tanaka hit a tornado DDT onto the pile of chairs. Crist nailed a Sliced Bread for a nearfall, then an OsCutter for a nearfall. Tanaka powerbombed Crist over the top rope onto a board bridge on the floor at 12:30; the boards didn’t break so Jake ricocheted to the floor. In the ring, Masato went for the pin, but Jake kicked out at one! They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jake hit a spin kick to the head. Tanaka hit a rolling elbow. He hit a second one for a nearfall. Tanaka hit a diving forearm and scored the pin. Tremendous brawl. Veda called it an “instant classic.”

Masato Tanako defeated Jake Crist in a Dayton street fight at 14:31.

Final Thoughts: I have been really hit-or-miss on Revolver shows because they often get too bloody and gross. That wasn’t the case here at all. This show gets a big thumbs-up. The matches in the first half were all short, fast-paced action. The main event takes best match; it was hard-hitting and had the chairs and boards, but no one bled and it didn’t get gross. I can do without the unprotected chairshots to the head, though. Reed-Austin was really good for second, and that short show-opening Jake Something-Gringo Loco match takes third. BDE-Francis had to top everyone’s expectations. Madman Fulton continues to show he was one of the most under-utilized big men in recent memory. No, I’m not a big fan of the ASS kids or Dark Pledge, but there was a lot to like here.