03/04 Moore’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Chris Bey vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa, Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green for a shot at the Knockouts Title, Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin, Madison Rayne vs. Cassie Lee, Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger

March 4, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Chris Bey vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa, Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green for a shot at the Knockouts Title, Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin, Madison Rayne vs. Cassie Lee, Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger, and more (27:44)…

