Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the Sacrifice go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 131,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 111,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the .03 rating drawn the previous week. Impact finished 133rd in Thursday’s cable ratings. The New Japan Pro Wrestling season premiere that aired after Impact on AXS did not crack the top 150.