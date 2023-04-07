04/07 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mikey Bailey, Eddie Edwards vs. PCO, Darren McCarty, Tommy Dreamer, and Yuya Uemura vs. Bully Ray, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch, Motor City Machine Guns vs. “TMDK” Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste, Jody Threat debuts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mikey Bailey, Eddie Edwards vs. PCO, Darren McCarty, Tommy Dreamer, and Yuya Uemura vs. Bully Ray, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch, Motor City Machine Guns vs. “TMDK” Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste, Jody Threat debuts, and more (21:54)…

Click here for the April 7 Impact Wrestling audio review.

