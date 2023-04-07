Impact Wrestling TV rating for the show featuring Josh Alexander relinquishing the championship

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show delivered 117,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Impact finished 133rd in Thursday’s cable ratings with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Powell’s POV: This is the first time that Impact has cracked the Thursday top 150 cable ratings since February. The New Japan Pro Wrestling show that aired after Impact on AXS did not make the top 150.