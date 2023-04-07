What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV rating for the show featuring Josh Alexander relinquishing the championship

April 7, 2023

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show delivered 117,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Impact finished 133rd in Thursday’s cable ratings with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Powell’s POV: This is the first time that Impact has cracked the Thursday top 150 cable ratings since February. The New Japan Pro Wrestling show that aired after Impact on AXS did not make the top 150.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Michael April 7, 2023 @ 4:43 pm

    The March 23rd episode was also in the Top 150 (116th), but nevertheless I’m glad this week’s episode did well as I thought it was really enjoyable.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.