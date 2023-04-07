Pro Wrestling Revolver “Thursday” results: Vetter’s review of Alex Shelley vs. Jake Crist for the PWR Remix Title, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the PWR Tag Titles, Miyu Yamashita vs. Allie Katch, Chris Sabin vs. Bryan Keith, Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin vs. Mike Bailey and Veda Scott

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Revolver “Thursday”

Streamed on FITE TV

April 6, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio at Calumet Center

This is a small gym and they have absolutely packed 400-500 fans in here.

* At one of the indy wrestling shows over WrestleMania weekend, Pro Wrestling Revolver “invaded” Prestige Wrestling. So, there apparently is now extra heat on the match between “Prestige Wrestling’s Alex Shelley” and “PWR’s Jake Crist.” We go to the arena, where Jessicka Havok is our emcee for the night. Matthew Rehwoldt and Bork Torgleson provided commentary; their sound is really tinny and not up to normal quality; it sounds like they are speaking through a transistor radio.

1. JT Dunn (w/Phil Stamper) defeated Myron Reed at 6:06. Dunn, who is of average height and weight, is always a heel here. Reed hit a slingshot slam from the ropes to the mat. Dunn hit a piledriver on the ring apron for a nearfall at 4:00. In the ring, Reed hit a piledriver, then his dive over the ropes into a cutter to the floor. Reed missed a 450 Splash, and Dunn immediately hit a running elbow to the back of the head for the pin. Too short.

* Alex Shelley hit the ring to a chorus of boos. As the PWR Remix champion, he gets to pick the stipulation of the his title match. Shelley got on the mic and belittled the crowd, saying that Prestige Wrestling is the best company in the U.S. “They ruined a very special moment,” Shelley said of the PWR invasion. Jake Crist hit the ring and said he “can do it all.” Shelley chose to have a “Dayton Street Fight.” Shelley bailed.

2. Chris Sabin defeated Bryan Keith at 11:02. Sabin is replacing the injured Josh Alexander again; he was a fill-in at Prestige Wrestling in New Jersey 11 days ago. Keith is on a roll and had some good matches over Mania weekend. Standing reversals to open. They brawled to the floor, with Sabin hitting a running penalty kick on the ring apron. In the ring, Keith hit a Mafia Kick at 3:00. Keith took control, and he hit some hard chops in the corner. Sabin hit a DDT at 6:30, and they were both down.

Sabin hit a top-rope missile dropkick and a Helluva Kick, then a second-rope tornado DDT for a nearfall. They traded Mafia Kicks, and both men were down at 9:30. They began trading stiff forearms. They each hit an enzuigiri, and Keith hit a Saito Suplex. The ref got bumped, and Sabin immediately hit a low blow punch, then the Cradle Shock slam for the pin. Rehwoldt said he liked to see Sabin “show some edge.”

3. “Bird Law” Mike Bailey and Veda Scott defeated Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo in a Married Couples match at 14:48. Maclin is the PWR champion, but of course, the belt isn’t on the line here. Jessicka Havok says the Maclins’ team name is “F— Around and Find Out.” Bailey and Deonna opened with standing switches. Maclin entered; he kissed Deonna, so Bailey went to his corner to kiss Veda. Veda tagged in and locked up with Steve at 3:30, and of course, she couldn’t budge him. So, she stomped on his foot and applied a headlock.

Veda hit some chops that he completely no-sold. Deonna dropped Bailey with a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 6:00, and “Team FAFO” worked over Bailey, with Deonna choking him in the ropes. Bailey hit a dropkick on Maclin, but Deonna immediately applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Veda tagged in at 8:00 and hit a second-rope clothesline and a stunner on Deonna, and she applied a crossface. Bailey unloaded his Speedball kicks on Maclin’s thighs, then he hit a running Shooting Star Press. Bird Law hit the Magic Killer slam on Deonna, while Bailey had Steve’s legs tied up.

Maclin and Bailey traded hard forearms, but then Maclin clobbered Veda in the corner at 10:30. Maclin hit a spear on Bailey as Mike was tied in the Tree of Woe to get a nearfall. Malin applied a crossface on Bailey while Deonna had the Fujiwara Armbar on Veda. Bailey hit his Triangle Moonsault to the floor on Maclin at 12:30. In the ring, Bailey went for the tornado kick, but Maclin hit a vicious forearm shot that dropped Bailey. Veda hit a Canadian Destroyer on Maclin! Bailey hit the Tornado Kick then the Ultima Weapon on Maclin for a believable nearfall, but Deonna made the save.

Maclin hit a jumping piledriver move on Bailey for a believable nearfall at 14:00, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Maclin accidentally hit Deonna, who was standing on the ring apron, and she fell to the floor. Bailey got a quick rollup to pin Maclin. Bork pointed out that Bailey just pinned the PWR champion. Good match.

4. Gringo Loco defeated Tyler Matrix, Logan James, Cole Radrick, Damian Chambers, Jeffrey John at 9:19. Matrix and James are teammates, which the commentary team agreed is a “massive advantage.” The heel Chambers wore an outfit definitely inspired from the Johnny Gargano collection, which that alone earned him so fresh boos. John E. Bravo, who is the heel manager for Chambers, spoke on the mic and got booed, too. Loco and Radrick worked together to beat up James and Matrix. Jeffrey John hit a flip dive to the floor at 2:00. Matrix hit a flip dive to the floor. Loco hit a flip dive.

Chairs and a ladder were brought into the ring. Radrick leapt off a chair and hit a hip attack; he then rode on a ladder down onto a wrestler. Loco hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00. Chambers hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Loco for a nearfall. I see Loco has a bandage on his forehead, most likely from that brutal match he had with Psycho Clown late Saturday night in Los Angeles. Logan James hit a top-rope superplex on Radrick, then he tossed Radrick through a door in the corner.

Loco hit his top-rope Spanish Fly on Chambers for a nearfall, but Jeffrey John made the save. Jeffrey hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and he made a door bridge in the ring. Loco hit his top-rope swinging powerbomb onto either Logan or Matrix through the door bridge for the pin. Good scramble.

* Intermission. PWR shows matches from prior shows, and here, they showed Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham from the last show. It was an okay match, but it felt like they were just getting rolling when it ended. I DO like that both competitors in the bonus match aren’t on the current show.

* We had a video package of Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, and Jake Crist “invading” the Prestige Wrestling show in Los Angeles (which I mentioned at the top) and beating up several wrestlers.

* When we return to the area, Matt Rehwoldt came through the curtains and introduced his monster, Fulton. (They worked together last show, too.) With Rehwoldt at ringside, Veda Scott joined Bork on commentary. Sound is fully normal; I felt like it slowly improved over the first half.

5. (Mad Man) Fulton (w/Matt Rehwoldt) defeated Crash Jaxon at 9:12. This was supposed to be a three-way, but Brian Cage apparently had flight issues. Jaxon got in the ring second and immediately attacked Fulton. Fulton hit some punches to the gut and an impressive fallaway slam at 3:00. Jaxon is listed at 325 pounds! Crash clotheslined Fulton over the top rope, and they brawled on the floor. Fulton picked up a camera man, and rammed the camera man into Crash!

Crash hit a crossbody block on Fulton against the guardrail, and he tossed Fulton over the guardrail and into the laps of fans in the front row at 6:00. Fulton leapt off the guardrail, but Crash speared him, with Fulton crashing to the floor. Ouch! They got back in the ring. Crash set up six chairs in the ring, and he went to the top rope. However, Rehwoldt hit Crash with a chair! It allowed Fulton to hit a powerbomb on Crash onto the six open chairs for the cheap pin. Good big-man match.

6. Miyu Yamashita defeated Allie Katch (w/JT Dunn) at 10:12. Veda said this is a first-ever matchup. Basic reversals early, and Miyu went for a Skull Kick, but Allie saw it and bailed to the floor to regroup with Dunn. In the ring, Allie hit a kick to Miyu’s spine and she celebrated; Miyu hit much harder kicks to the spine. Dunn distracted Miyu, allowing Allie to get a rollup with a handful of tights for a nearfall at 3:00. Veda is awesome on commentary here, explaining the history of Miyu and Joshi Pro.

Allie hit a kneestrike to the face for a nearfall. Allie hit her running buttbump in the corner for a nearfall, and she was in charge. Miyu hit a series of kicks. They traded forearm shots at 6:30. Allie nailed a headbutt that dropped both women. Allie nailed a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Miyu hit a German Suplex as Allie was on the second rope to score a nearfall at 9:30. Miyu nailed the Skull Kick for the clean pin. That was good stuff; the winner was never in doubt.

* Allie attacked Miyu after the match; Jessicka Havok got in the ring and chased off Katch.

7. “The Bullet Club” Chris Bey and Ace Austin (w/Gia Miller) defeated “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz to win the PWR Tag Team Titles at 10:50. The Bullet Club lost the titles in the last show in a three-way, so they weren’t pinned in losing the belts. All four brawled at the bell. Once this settled down into a regular tag match, the Rascalz worked over Bey in their corner. Wentz hit a doublestomp on Bey’s back at 5:30, and they are acting heelish here, as Wentz choked him in the ropes.

Ace finally made the hot tag at 7:30 and he hit some quick moves on both Rascalz. Miguel hit a handspring-back-enzuigiri. Wentz hit a double stomp on Bey’s chin for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Miguel accidentally sprayed Wentz in the face with his can of spray paint, allowing Bey to get a rollup on Wentz for the flash pin. Miguel and Wentz kept beating up the Bullet Club after the match. Myron Reed hit the ring to stop them, and he was conflicted of what to do. However, Reed hit a superkick on Gia Miller and helped the Rascalz beat down the Bullet Club.

8. Alex Shelley (w/Chris Sabin) defeated Jake Crist (w/Bobby Olson) in a Dayton Street Fight to retain the Remix Title at 20:56. Crist has actually been on a bit of a losing streak in PWR, and he’s usually a heel here, but he got a pop. Veda Scott questioned why Shelley would choose a street fight, which would be in Crist’s wheelhouse. (CLEARLY we have guys in the back who would be ‘team Prestige Wrestling, right?) Standing switches and mat-based wrestling to begin; they sure aren’t acting like this is a ‘street fight.’

Sabin tripped Crist at 4:30, allowing Shelley to take advantage. They brawled to the floor, with Crist basically fighting 1-on-2. He leapt over the guardrail onto both of them at 7:00. Crist hit a moonsault. Back at ringside, Crist hit the ring post; when he stood up, he was bleeding heavily from his forehead. Finally back in the ring, Shelley hit a chinbreaker at 11:00; Veda said Crist might not be able to see because of the blood in his eyes. Shelley hit a Flatliner onto the second turnbuckle and he made a cocky cover for a nearfall.

Shelley applied a leglock around Crist’s head, and he dug his fingers into the cut on the forehead. Yuck. Shelley repeatedly rammed Crist’s head onto a folded chair and got a nearfall at 14:00. He stood on Crist’s groin as Jake was tied in the Tree of Woe. Sabin got in and hit a basement dropkick on Crist’s face! Crist fired back with a second-rope flying forearm at 16:30. Crist hit a top-rope crossbody block. Shelley applied a Border City Stretch, but Crist rolled out of it and applied a Sharpshooter; Sabin immediately hopped in the ring and made the save.

The MCMGuns hit their quick team moves on Crist, and Shelley hit a brainbuster onto an open chair at 18:30, but Bobby Olson pulled the ref out of the ring. Sabin kicked Olson in the face. Shelley nailed the Shellshock spinning faceplant for a believable nearfall. Crist hit a spin kick for a nearfall at 20:00. Crist nailed a frogsplash for a nearfall; Shelley rolled him over and again applied the Border City Stretch! The crowd rallied for Crist, but he passed out and the ref called for the bell. That was really, really good.

* Steve Maclin got in the ring; Shelley and Sabin bailed. Crist got on the mic, saying “What do you say Dayton? I’m sorry I let you down. That won’t happen again. I just appreciate each and every one of you for coming out.”

Final Thoughts: A really good main event, and easily best of the night. Shelley had his usual, stellar match. They didn’t have the Prestige ‘invasion’ angle I expected, but that’s okay. Best match I’ve seen from Crist in a long time. I’ll go with Sabin-Keith for second place, and the tag title match for third, just ahead of the married couple/mixed tag match, which gets honorable mention.

Crash-Fulton was good for what they wanted to accomplish. They had a good brawl with some nice spots and didn’t overstay their welcome.

This show is available on Fite+. It started right on time at 7 p.m. CST and wrapped up at 10 p.m.