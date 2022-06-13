Pro Wrestling Revolver “Stranger Thangs” results: Vetter’s review of Jon Moxley vs. Mike Bailey, JT Dunn vs. Jake Crist for the Revolver Title, Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley for the Revolver Remix Title, Myron Reed vs. Alex Colon in a Dayton Street Fight, Jordan Oliver vs. Rich Swann

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Pro Wrestling Revolver “Stranger Thangs”

Streamed on FITE TV

June 11, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio at The Calumet Center

Pro Wrestling Revolver used the same logo as the hit Netflix show that this event was named after. This appeared to be a middle school gym (basketball hoop visible in the background) but it is PACKED with 500 or so fans. They had announced this was a sellout with just a few standing room tickets available. Veda Scott and Bork Torkleson were on commentary.

1. Rich Swann defeated Jordan Oliver at 13:44. Oliver is replacing Blake Christian in this match. Quick reversals to open and a standoff. Oliver hit a basement dropkick to Swann’s head. They traded chops, but then Swann caught him with a punch to the jaw at 4:00. They fought on the floor. In the ring, Oliver hit a nice Northern Lights suplex for a nearfall.

Oliver went for a springboard cutter, but Swann avoided it. Swann hit a swinging neckbreaker at 8:30 and a frogsplash for a nearfall. The crowd really came alive here, chanting “this is awesome!” Swann went for a huracanrana out of the corner that didn’t look that good but Oliver flipped down to the mat anyway. In a cool spot, Swann went for a handspring-back move, but Oliver caught him with a stunner. Oliver hit another stunner in the corner. Oliver hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly. Swann hit a Tiger Driver, and they were both down at 12:00.

They each hit a back suplex. Oliver hit a German Suplex. Swann hit a handspring-back-cutter for a nearfall. Swann then hit a second-rope 450 Splash for the pin. This was a blast. A couple of moves weren’t perfect, but this action was non-stop and the crowd loved it.

* PWR returns to Dayton on Aug. 21. A video aired with Chris Bey saying he will be on that show.

2. Jessika Havok defeated Tre Lemar, Nate Wings, Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, Aiden Prince in a six-way scramble at 7:53. My first time seeing Nate Wings; he is below-average size/body mass compared to most indy wrestlers; he might even weigh less than Starkz. Lemar has had a few AEW Dark matches. Everyone ganged up on Havok at the bell, but she fought them off; she is the tallest competitor in this match.

Starkz hit a spin kick and a Gory Bomb on Tre. Radrick hit a springboard moonsault press on Havok. Tre hit a flip dive to the floor on several opponents. Wings hit a corkscrew press to the floor. Prince dove through the ropes to the floor. Havok dove through the ropes on everyone at 4:30, and the fans chanted, “holy shit!” Suddenly Radrick and Havok were alone in the ring, and he looked terrified, and he blew a kiss at her. Funny. However, Radrick caught her with a stunner.

Havok hit a Death Valley Driver on Prince. Starkz and Radrick hit superkicks on Havok. Havok got Wings up on her shoulders on the top rope. She wound up hitting a second-rope jumping tombstone piledriver on Wings for the pin. This was a fun scramble. Havok got the biggest pop among the ring entrances, and I really wasn’t surprised by this outcome.

3. Madman Fulton defeated Warhorse at 15:39. Fulton banged his head to make his hair swing everywhere, mocking Warhorse. Fulton dominated early. We had no commentary all of a sudden; Veda returned at 2:30. Warhorse nailed a dive through the ropes. On the floor, Warhorse slammed Fulton’s head into a ring post. However, Warhorse missed a top-rope missile dropkick in the ring. Fulton took over from there. Fulton hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 5:30.

Fulton hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall and he was dominating. Fulton tried to slam Warhorse’s head on the top turnbuckle, but Warhorse was unfazed. Warhorse hit a series of headbutts on Fulton at 9:00. Warhorse hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Warhorse hit an awkward-looking powerbomb on the ring apron. Warhorse went for a top-rope move, but Fulton caught him by the throat, stood up, and hit a chokeslam at 11:00. Warhorse applied a Sharpshooter and was headbanging. Fulton reached the ropes at 12:30. Warhorse hit a half-and-half suplex, then a clothesline for a nearfall, but Fulton’s legs reached the ropes.

Fulton stomped on him in the corner. Fulton went for a powerbomb out of the corner but Warhorse turned it into a huracanrana. Warhorse charged at Fulton, but Fulton caught him and hit a Flatliner faceplant to score the pin. Good match that topped my expectations. They each banged their heads to the beat of the music after the match.

4. Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 15:11. Veda Scott noted that Trey won a match between these two on Impact Wrestling TV recently. Standing reversals early with neither man getting much of an advantage. Trey hit a dropkick at 3:00. Trey tied up his arm and cranked on Shelley’s fingers. Shelley clotheslined him to the floor, then he hit a baseball slide dropkick, which sent Trey slamming into the guardrail. Veda pointed out there isn’t much room at ringside because they wanted to pack the building.

In the ring, Shelley hit a gutbuster over his knee at 8:00, and he tied Trey up on the mat. Trey fired back with a series of kicks and a double stomp to the back. Trey went for a split legged moonsault, but Shelley got his knees up. Shelley hit a suplex and immediately applied the Border City Stretch. Trey reached the ropes at 11:00. Trey hit a Pele Kick, but he missed a moonsault to the floor. Shelley immediately hit a Sliced Bread #2 on the floor. Trey barely got back in the ring before the countout at 14:00.

Trey dove through the ropes and absolutely nailed Shelley, with Trey crashing into the guardrail as well. In the ring, Shelley again applied the Border City Stretch, but Trey rolled him over and got the flash rollup pin. Shelley was angry after the match and they argued in the ring. However, Shelley shook his hand, only to turn and attack him after the handshake. The crowd loudly booed Shelley’s attack. Shelley lewdly rubbed the Remix title between his legs.

* Sami Callihan came to ringside to announce that based on what just happened, the Aug. 21 return to Dayton will now feature Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel.

5. Alex Colon defeated Myron Reed in a Dayton Street Fight at 16:16. Reed came to the ring carrying his Major League Wrestling light-heavyweight title. Bork says that Colon is the best death match wrestler today, and Colon went for chairs and tables from under the ring. Colon dove through the ropes, but he wound up falling into the rows of empty chairs passed the guardrail. Myron then leapt from the ring, over the guardrail, and crashed into Colon at 3:00.

They fought to the wall, where Myron basically did a Sliced Bread #2 off the wall. They continued to fight through the crowd; there really isn’t room in this packed building to do this. They apparently agreed, because they went out the door and fought near a food vendor truck outside the building. They re-entered the building and kept brawling in the crowd. They got in the ring, and Colon hit a top-rope superplex, sending Myron onto a pile of weapons in the center of the ring, at 10:00.

They traded forearm shots. Reed hit an enzuigiri and a spin kick, and they were both down. They took turns slamming each other on a table in the corner, but neither table broke. Colon hit a stunner. Myron hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall. Colon hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 15:00. Reed did a slingshot move, slamming Colon face-first on the wood board. In a cool spot, he leapt over the top rope, caught Reed’s head, and slammed him onto the wood. Back in the ring, they fought briefly, when Colon got a rollup out of nowhere for the pin. This match topped my expectations. I don’t usually watch Colon’s hardcore matches, but he more than held his own here against the high-flying Reed.

Intermission. I really like the PWR airs a prior match during ringside. Today, they aired Steve Maclin and Westin Blake defeating Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards to win the tag titles. This match occurred at the 4/16/22 “Swerve’s House” show from Clive (suburban Des Moines), Iowa.

6. “Prisoners of Society” Steve Maclin & Weslin Blake (Prisoners of Society) defeated “Infrared)”Tyler Matrix & Logan James (w/Phil Stamper) and Dan the Dad & “Manscout” Jake Manning in a three-way tag match to retain the Revolver Tag Titles at 17:02. Dan & Jake Manning hit the ring and requested this be turned into a three-way; this helps as this looked to be a heel-heel matchup. All six fought in the ring at the bell, with two teams beating up on Infrared. Dan did his ‘dad humor’ offense on Maclin. Manning entered and read from his scout book while running the ropes. This is all silliness but the crowd was eating it up.

Manning hit a crossbody block on the POS team while still reading his book. The Infrared team beat up on Jake Manning. Matrix hit a dropkick on Manning at 9:30. Manning hit a Flatliner. Blake got in and nailed punches on Matrix. Blake hit an impressive powerslam on Logan ames at 11:30. Tyler Matrix hit a Swanton Bomb on Weslin Blake for a believable nearfall. Dan the Dad and Jake Manning hit simultaneous Rude Awakening neckbreakers at 14:30.

Manning hit a top-rope trust fall on everyone on the floor. Suddenly, Jake and Dan the Dad chased Stamper out of the building, leaving two teams in the ring. Westin Blake hit a Van Terminator across the ring, then they team slam move for the pin. Surprisingly lengthy match, but with three teams, they kept the action going.

* Damian Chambers hopped in the ring. (He did this on another recent PWR show.) He complained that the last time he was in Revolver, “that c**t b**ch Jessika Havok” attacked him and ruined his good time. He issued an open challenge. Chambers is really good on the mic. This brought out…

7. Sami Callhian defeated Damian Chambers at 0:22. The crowd popped for Sami, even though they saw him (in street clothes) an hour earlier. Chambers attacked him, but Callihan got him up for a piledriver, shouted “thumbs up, thumbs down,” hit the move, and scored the pin.

8. Crash Jaxon defeated Larry D in a “hoss fight” at 12:40. Crash is a little heavier than Larry D; I am sure both top 325. Shoulder tackles with neither man going down. Crash hit an elbow drop to the chest. Larry D clotheslined Crash over the top rope, and they both fell to the floor at 4:00. They got back in the ring, where Larry D hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. They began trading overhand chops in the middle of the ring.

Crash hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall, then a belly-to-back suplex for a nearfall, at 8:00. Crash picked him up for an impressive swinging bodyslam. Larry D nailed a roaring clothesline, and they were both down. Larry D nailed a jumping splash in the middle of the ring for a nearfall at 10:30. Crash hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Larry D nailed a Stomp for a believable nearfall. Crash hit a running headbutt as Larry D was trapped in the corner, then Crash hit a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Surprisingly good.

* Gia Miller came to ringside and talked about how she is a star. She has more of a southern drawl than I realized. She said she’s missing her better half (Ace Austin, who wrestled that day in New Japan.) She pointed to the video screen, where Ace Austin appeared and talked about having the “best time of his life” in Japan. He boasted about joining the Bullet Club. He said he will be Dayton on Aug. 21.

9. JT Dunn (w/Phil Stamper) defeated Jake Crist at 16:26 to retain the Revolver Championship. Dunn came out first and went to speak on the mic, but Crist came out to cut him off. They traded armdrags early and Dunn hit an X-Factor faceplant. Bork talked about how Crist has competed in a lot of death matches recently. Dunn slammed Crist onto the ring apron. In the ring, Dunn hit an enziguri and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:30. Crist fired back with a tornado DDT.

Crist hit a top-rope crossbody block for a neafall, then a sitdown powerbomb for a nearfall. Crist went under the ring and pulled out a pile of chairs and a wood table. Crist hit a stunner off the second rope and slammed Dunn’s head onto a wooden board for a nearfall at 10:00. Crist went for a Sharpshooter, but Dunn scrambled to the ropes to escape it. However, Crist was able to apply the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Dunn reached the ropes, but the referee said there are no rope breaks in this match.

Dunn nailed a second-rope tombstone piledriver through two open chairs, but Crist kicked out, and the crowd went nuts. Crist went for a cover, but Stamper pulled the referee out of the ring. The Infrared team hopped in the ring but Crist fought them off. Stamper hopped in at 14:00 to distract Crist. Dunn applied a sleeper; Crist flipped him over out of the corner (think Bret-Piper!), but we didn’t have a ref to make the count. Dunn accidentally struck the ref with a a rolling elbow. Crist hit a stunner, got a backslide for a visual pin, but we had no referee.

Dunn hit a low blow, then a roaring elbow to the jaw. Crist hit a superkick. Dunn hit a kick while Stamper rolled the referee into the ring, who made the three-count. The final two minutes didn’t work for me with the chaos and interference, but it was a good match overall.

* Crist got on the mic and said “he built this great territory” with the help of the fans. However, Crist began taking his boots in the ring, and the crowd made an aghast noise, as the commentators speculated that he was retiring. However, Crist got on the mic and turned on the fans, asking where they were when he was at his lowest point. He called the fans “cockroaches.” He said he’s learned he can’t count on anyone. Callihan came out to get him out of the ring, but Crist argued with him before eventually leaving.

10. Jon Moxley defeated Mike Bailey at 15:35. This is a first-time-ever meeting. Standing reversals and armbars to open. Moxley hit a shoulder tackle that leveled Bailey. Moxley hit a hard kick to the spine and locked in a headlock. They began trading hard chops at 4:00. Bailey hit his speedball kicks to the ribs. Moxley hit a German Suplex. Bailey got trapped in the ropes, and Moxley kicked him in the head for a nearfall. Moxley remained in charge, and he tossed Bailey to the floor at 6:00.

Moxley hit a second-rope superplex into teh ring, and he applied a Texas Cloverleaf, with Bailey reaching the ropes at 7:30. Bailey hit a shotgun dropkick, then a series of kicks and a corkscrew senton for a nearfall. Bailey hit his corner moonsault to the floor. They fought on the ring apron, where Bailey missed his 450 knee drop. Moxley shoved Bailey off the apron and crashing into the guardrail at 9:30. They fought on the floor, and over the guardrail, into the crowd. Bailey nailed his backflip knee drop to the chest on the floor. Bailey climbed onto a platform, perhaps 12 feet tall, and did a moonsault to the floor, at 11:30.

They got back in the ring. Moxley went for his double-arm DDT but Bailey escaped. Bailey hit his backflip kneedrop to the chest, then a spin kick to the chest for a nearfall. They traded more stiff forearms. Bailey missed his second-rope 450 kneedrop, and Moxley immediately applied a sleeper hold on the mat at 14:00. Moxley began hitting rapid-fire elbow strikes to the side of the head, then knee strikes to the shoulder. Bailey gave him a middle finger. Moxley responded with a running knee but only got a one-count! Bailey fired up. Moxley hit a hard clothesline and a piledriver for a believable nearfall. Moxley then hit his double-arm DDT for the pin. Fantastic match.

* They shook hands in the ring. Moxley got on the mic and asked “who is the best f’n wrestler on the planet?” The crowd chanted back, “Moxley!” He said, “You are just saying that because we’re in Ohio.” He thanked the fans for coming, noting it was now late at night.

Final Thoughts: The main event was absolutely stellar. Moxley brings it, no matter if it’s on live TV or not, and Bailey is absolutely at the top of his game, working multiple shows every weekend. (He wrestled in California on Friday). I’ll give second-best to the Miguel-Alex Shelley match, and third-best goes to the Swann-Oliver opener.

If you had told me before the match started that Crash-Larry D would go nearly 13 minutes, I would have said that was a mistake. However, they filled the time well and had a heck of a brawl without either big man really becoming noticeably winded. Thus, the match is a surprising thumbs up. And speaking of thumbs up, I was glad for the fans there that they saw Callihan, even if it was a super-short match. Including the intermission, this show clocked in at nearly four hours.