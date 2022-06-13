Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan released from NXT deal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Troy Donovan (a/k/a Cole McKinney), who wrestled as Two Dimes in NXT, was released from his WWE contract over the weekend. Donovan confirmed the news in a tweet earlier today (read below).
Powell’s POV: Donovan was part of Tony D’Angelo’s crew in NXT along with tag team partner Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. I didn’t think that Donovan was a good fit in D’Angelo’s act, but he is a talented wrestler and I like the positive attitude that he displayed in his exit tweet.
Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺
— Troy Donovan (@troydonovanwwe) June 13, 2022
