Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan released from NXT deal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Troy Donovan (a/k/a Cole McKinney), who wrestled as Two Dimes in NXT, was released from his WWE contract over the weekend. Donovan confirmed the news in a tweet earlier today (read below).

Powell’s POV: Donovan was part of Tony D’Angelo’s crew in NXT along with tag team partner Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. I didn’t think that Donovan was a good fit in D’Angelo’s act, but he is a talented wrestler and I like the positive attitude that he displayed in his exit tweet.