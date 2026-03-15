Murphy’s Blog: AEW Revolution predictions – Will Hangman Page win the AEW World Championship or never be allowed to challenge for it again?

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW presents its annual Revolution event tonight in Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena. I’m on the fence about ordering this show. As I look at the lineup, I see two, maybe three matches that pique my interest enough to fork over $40. I keep going back to the thought that the majority of the card consists of matches I could see on any edition of Dynamite or Collision. Plus, there’s so much content available now to scratch the wrestling itch. Is it worth the $40? I’ll decide by showtime. I know that at the end of the night, the diehards will come away satisfied, which is Tony Khan’s main priority. Let’s run down the card!

MJF vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship (Page can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again if he loses). This is one of the matches that may entice me to order the show. While these two have proven they can deliver a compelling match, I’m not a fan of two stipulations in one match. I am also never a fan of a promotion booking itself into a corner by stipulating that someone can never challenge for a title if they lose. I know it’s wrestling, and there are always loopholes. I just don’t think anyone believes that, even in losing, Hangman will never challenge again. At the same time, I don’t see a reason to take the title off MJF at this point. Yes, you could have Page win the title and reengage his feud with Swerve Strickland, who has recently turned heel. I feel the eventual Page vs. Swerve match would be better if the build gets time to breathe and the match plays out, perhaps in August, at the All In pay-per-view at Wembley.

Don Predicts: MJF defeats Hangman Page to retain the AEW World Championship.

Thekla vs. Kris Statlander in a best-of-three falls match for the AEW Women’s World Championship. This is one of those Dynamite of Collision matches that I mentioned earlier. I am sure it will be deemed a good match, but I feel like it’s played out on TV to the point where I don’t feel like I’d be missing anything. It also doesn’t help that Statlander is very flat as a character, and while Thekla is interesting, she hasn’t fully clicked yet.

Don Predicts: Thekla defeats Kris Statlander two falls to one, to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles. This match has been done before with mixed reviews. When I see it on the lineup, it’s not something I automatically pass up. These two teams have the potential to deliver what some would consider to be the match of the night, and it’s adding to my interest. I don’t feel that the Bucks need the titles, and I am enjoying FTR’s heel run. However, given the story of FTR antagonizing the Bucks’ family, and the show being held in the Bucks’ country, I think we get the feel-good moment for the babyfaces here.

Don Predicts: “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeat “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to win the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. Nightingale and Cameron are a fun babyface team and have had a nice little run as the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions. That said, I was impressed by what I saw from Bayne and Kross on Collision and think they’d do very well as monster Champions, with Nightingale and Cameron entering chase mode. Plus, with other babyface teams like Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, and possibly Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa, the table would be set for a decent division of several teams going after the champions.

Don Predicts: Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeat Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron to win the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship with no time limit. This is another match that may make me order the event. I enjoyed their past matches and know that this one will be no different. I want this Callis Family/Death Riders feud to end. But given the rules of Continental Title matches, we shouldn’t see any interference from the various players. At the end of the day, I see Moxley retaining, and I think that this will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back in terms of Takeshita finally leaving the Callis Family, voluntarily or not.

Don Predicts: Jon Moxley defeats Konosuke Takeshita to retain the AEW Continental Championship.

Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mistico for the AEW Trios Titles. Fletcher and Okada are a fun pairing, and it’s nice that they’re keeping Davis warm while his partner, Jake Doyle, is recovering from injury. The company is still high on Knight and Bailey, and the addition of Mistico will excite the crowd. I see a fun, competitive match, with the champions retaining. This, however, feels like another match that I could see on Dynamite or Collision.

Don Predicts: Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis defeat Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mistico to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo in a non-title match. Tony Khan is high on Andrade, so I see him picking up the win here. The other tip-off is that it’s a non-title match, meaning they’re not ready to take the title off Bandido yet. I don’t know if that means that El Idolo will win the ROH Title down the road, but it’s a possibility. This is another match that we could see on TV.

Don Predicts: Andrade El Idolo defeats ROH World Champion Bandido in a non-title match.

Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King. I can see this match being suitable for pay-per-view. You’re likely going to see a lot of violence, with the potential for blood. While Swerve is going over, my hope is that we see him play into the moniker of “the most dangerous man in AEW.” I don’t want to see syringes and plastic bags, but I enjoyed his initial heel promos, and now is the time for him to showcase that in the ring if the plan is to keep him in the main event picture to face the likes of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. King is the right person in this situation because he is over with the fanbase, which lowers the risk of fans cheering Swerve’s heel act.

Don Predicts: Swerve Strickland defeats Brody King.

Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir with everyone banned from ringside. I am pleased that Storm is back to being a single act and seems to be returning to the title picture. The point of interest is to see if Storm can carry Shafir to a decent match. Shafir is good in small doses, but we just haven’t seen anything better than average from her in longer matches. I can’t remember the last time she’s been in a singles match beyond a quick squash.

Don Predicts: Toni Storm defeats Marina Shafir.

“The Dogs” David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong. This is another TV match, but you know it’s going to be violent, likely with blood and a lot of crazy, crowd-popping spots. The addition of Strong seems random, considering he recently walked out on Cassidy, but I guess that Cassidy is the forgiving kind. A second betrayal by Strong would make Cassidy look like a dope, but his popularity still wouldn’t take a hit. No matter what, I am ready for the company to move on from this.

Don Predicts: “The Dogs” David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors defeat Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong.

AEW Revolution Zero Hour Pre-Show Predictions

-Ricochet retains the AEW National Championship in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale. (Entrants: Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, Jack Perry, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Rush, Dralístico, Scorpio Sky, Daniel Garcia, Anthony Bowens, Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, six TBA)

-Willow Nightingale defeats Lena Kross to retain the TBS Title.

-“Boom and Doom” Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall defeat “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

Join Jason Powell for his live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET or at the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jason and Jake Barnett will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Enjoy wrestling!