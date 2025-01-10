WWE Smackdown preview: Two U.S. Title matches and more set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship

-Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-New WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton speaks

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).