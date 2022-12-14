What's happening...

WWE reportedly releases former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose

December 14, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose from her contract on Wednesday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that the release stems from content that Rose was posting on her FanTime page.

Powell’s POV: Well, I guess any WWE talents who want out of their deals now have a blueprint. It’s a shame to see Rose go. I really thought that the Toxic Attraction faction that she led were main roster bound after Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday’s NXT television show.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (4)

  1. Pg13 Icon December 14, 2022 @ 11:48 am

    Jason. We should all have a conference call and review these photos. You know. For research purposes

    Reply
  2. Tom December 14, 2022 @ 12:11 pm

    Well that explains
    the title change!
    Otherwise her reign would’ve surpassed Shayna’s for sure.

    Reply
  3. Patrick December 14, 2022 @ 12:25 pm

    I’m not sure what FanTime is but this seems like a very good promotion for it

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.