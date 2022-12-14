WWE reportedly releases former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose from her contract on Wednesday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that the release stems from content that Rose was posting on her FanTime page.

Powell’s POV: Well, I guess any WWE talents who want out of their deals now have a blueprint. It’s a shame to see Rose go. I really thought that the Toxic Attraction faction that she led were main roster bound after Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday’s NXT television show.