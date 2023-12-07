AEW Collision lineup: Two Continental Classic matches set for Saturday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec at Belle Centre. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning.