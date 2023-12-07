AEW Dynamite preview: The card for the Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match
-Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match
-Rush vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match
-Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong
-Kevin, Ross, and Marshall Von Erich appear
-Samoa Joe speaks
Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Arlington, Texas at College Park Center. Join up for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment