AEW Dynamite preview: The card for the Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match

-Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match

-Rush vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match

-Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong

-Kevin, Ross, and Marshall Von Erich appear

-Samoa Joe speaks

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Arlington, Texas at College Park Center. Join up for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).