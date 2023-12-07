ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Gravity in a Survival of the Fittest tournament match for the vacant ROH TV Title

-Josh Woods vs. Lee Johnson in a Survival of the Fittest tournament match for the vacant ROH TV Title

-Tracy Williams vs. Lee Johnson in a Survival of the Fittest tournament match for the vacant ROH TV Title

-Billie Starkz vs. Dani Mo

-“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The WorkHorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade vs. Trish Adora and Lady Frost

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch

-Tony Nese and Ethan Page contract signing for Final Battle

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Boys

-Rachael Ellering in action

