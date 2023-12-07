Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-El Hijo del Vikingo, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel and Los Vipers

-Moose and Toxin vs. Josh Alexander and Octagon

-Chris Sabin and Trinity in tag team action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Mexico at a AAA event. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).