MLW One Shot lineup: The card for tonight’s FITE+ premium live event (Fusion taping reports needed)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the MLW One Shot event that will be held tonight in Queens, New York at Melrose Ballroom.

-Alex Kane vs. Matt Cardona for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Tom Lawlor

-Rocky Romero vs. Mascara Dorada for the MLW Middleweight Championship and the CMLL Historic Welterweight Championship

-Janai Kai vs. Maki Itoh for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Miyu Yamashita vs. Delmi Exo for the Princess of Princess Title

-Rickey Shane Page vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the MLW National Openweight Championship

Powell’s POV: MLW One Shot is available at 7CT/8ET on FITE+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. MLW will also be taping matches for the MLW Fusion show including Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone. We are looking for reports from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com