AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura
-Athena vs. Christina Marie
-The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Waves & Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Joey Ace
-Cole Karter vs. Serpentico
-LMK vs. Julia Hart
-JC vs. Leyla Grey
-QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto vs. Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan, Brett Gosselin, and TUG Cooper
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
Be the first to comment