Karl Fredericks declares himself a free agent, won’t re-sign with NJPW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Karl Fredericks announced that Monday that his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has expired. He stated that he does not intend to re-sign with the company (read his full statement below).

Powell’s POV: The 32 year-old Fredericks started training at the New Japan Dojo in Los Angeles in 2018. He did not offer an explanation for why he is not re-signing with the company. It will be interesting to see what his next move is.