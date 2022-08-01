What's happening...

Karl Fredericks declares himself a free agent, won’t re-sign with NJPW

August 1, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Karl Fredericks announced that Monday that his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has expired. He stated that he does not intend to re-sign with the company (read his full statement below).

Powell’s POV: The 32 year-old Fredericks started training at the New Japan Dojo in Los Angeles in 2018. He did not offer an explanation for why he is not re-signing with the company. It will be interesting to see what his next move is.

