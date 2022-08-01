TNT Wrestling coming to Pro Wrestling TV

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Monday to announce that the UK’s TNT Wrestling will be coming to Pro Wrestling TV.

ORLANDO (August 1, 2022) – Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV), the leading free professional wrestling OTT streaming service, announced today an exclusive content distribution deal with United Kingdom based TNT Wrestling. Under the terms of the agreement PWTV will become the global content distributor for the TNT Extreme and TNT Ignition brands, with new episodes premiering on the PWTV channel Tuesday nights beginning on August 9, and will be made available the following day for on-demand viewing on the Pro Wrestling TV app.

Since its 2015 inception TNT has been dubbed “Wrestling’s Best Kept Secret” and is one of Europe’s fastest growing promotions known for cultivating some of the industry’s rising stars. The promotion also features some of the industry’s biggest names from around the world including the Bastard Pac, Matt Cardona, Lizzy Evo, Eddie Kingston, Rey Fenix and more.

“The addition of TNT Wrestling to the PWTV lineup further underscores our commitment to bring wrestling fans the best in-ring action from around the globe,” PWTV President Brandon Blackburn said. “Both the TNT Extreme and TNT Ignition brands will give wrestling fans of all different styles something to come back for week in and week out.”

“We are delighted to share the news that PWTV will be TNT Wrestling’s new home,” said Lee McAteer, TNT Extreme Wrestling co-owner. “Fans around the world have long waited for a viewing home for TNT Wrestling, with PWTV the wait is over.”

“Since 2015, TNT has consistently been putting on some of the greatest matches from talent around the globe. Now, on PWTV, the world will see what TNT is about,” said Jay Apter, TNT Extreme Wrestling co-owner. “We are wrestling’s best kept secret no more.”

TNT wrestling adds to an already robust content lineup of pro wrestling action seen exclusively on PWTV including AAA Lucha Libre, CYN (Control Your Narrative) the new promotion from multi-time wrestling champions EC3 and “The Titan” Adam Scherr, Women’s Wrestling Army, an all-women’s promotion started Maria Kanellis, Warrior Wrestling, Global Syndicate Wrestling and much more.

Pro Wrestling TV is the first and only free ad-supported professional wrestling streaming service available in app stores worldwide, garnering nearly 100,000 users since its launch in April, and the PWTV linear channel is currently available in over 150 million households on services including Plex, Stremium, and Sports Tribal TV in Europe. PWTV offers premium wrestling content showcasing a variety of wrestling promotions, talk shows, documentaries and feature films.

Powell’s POV: In all honestly, there’s so much pro wrestling content available these days that I haven’t had a chance to check out TNT Wrestling. Nevertheless, here’s wishing the promotion the best with their new spot on Pro Wrestling TV.