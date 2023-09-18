GCW “GCW vs. TNT” results (9/17): Vetter’s review of Blake Christian vs. Man Like DeReiss for the GCW Title, Joey Janela vs. Leon Slater

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

GCW “GCW vs. TNT”

Streamed on FITE+

September 17, 2023 in Liverpool, England at Hangar 34

This is the third consecutive night in the building and once again, it appears to be a sellout of perhaps 600 people.

1. Gringo Loco defeated Robbie X, Tony Deppen, and Scotty Rawk at 9:50 in a four-way. Again, Rawk is covered in tattoos but otherwise looks like Alex Reynolds. Robbie is short and bald; think Alan Angels. Robbie and Deppen traded quick reversals early. Robbie hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. Rawk hit a dive between the ropes at 2:00. Deppen hit a springboard missile dropkick and the crowd began chanting “F–k you Deppen!” Robbie hit a top-rope summersault senton on Deppen at 4:30. Robbie hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall but Loco made the save. Loco hit a face-first slam on Robbie. Loco did a slingshot, tossing Rawk onto his opponents.

Loco then hit a top-rope moonsault onto all three for a nearfall at 6:00. Nice spot. Deppen hit a Lungblower on Loco, then a half nelson on Rawk, then a running double knees on Rawk for a nearfall, but Robbie made the save. Robbie hit a forward Finlay Roll, then a top-rope Phoenix Splash on Rawk for a nearfall. Rawk hit a German Suplex on Deppen, then a Poison Rana on Robbie, then a tornado DDT on Loco at 9:00. He hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Loco hit his top-rope powerbomb on Rawk for the pin. A thrilling opener.

* Alexxis Falcon and Charles Crowley walked to the ring. Alexxis boasted she’s the longest-reigning women’s champion in TNT history. She made an open challenge! Lizzy Evo accepted! LIzzy has her own title belt on her shoulder. They argued extensively.

2. Lizzy Evo defeated Alexxis Falcon (w/Charles Crowley) to win the TNT Women’s Title at 00:12. Evo hit a pair of running knees and scored the pin. New champion! The crowd chanted “Lizzy two-belts!”

3. Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II defeated “Los Macizos” Ciclope & Miedo Extremo and Jordan Oliver & Starboy Charlie and “Los Vipers” Arez & Latigo in a four-way tornado rules match at 10:10. Again, the Lykoses wear identical wolf-themed masks. The ring announcer called Oliver and Charlie “The New East-West Express.” (Charlie is from California so that fits.) The 3 GCW teams immediately began stomping on the Lykoses. Lykoses hit dives to the floor on Los Macizos. In the ring, Miedo slammed teammate Ciclope onto the Lykoses at 2:30. Charlie and Jordan hit moonsaults to the floor. All eight brawled in the ring.

They did a four-way chicken fight. Charlie hit a Sliced Bread. Jordan and Charlie hit a team stunner move at 6:30. Ciclope hit a top-rope doublestomp on Oliver’s head. Arez hit a Lionsault, then a brainbuster on Miedo. Latigo hit a dive to the floor. Arez slipped while climbing the ropes but luckily was caught as he fell to the floor. In the ring, Charlie hit a double Poison Rana on the Lykoses. A Lykos hit a brainbuster on Charlie, then he slammed his partner onto Charlie for the pin! That was fast and fun. The Lykoses left, and the fans chanted “Please come back!” at the GCW six.

* Oliver got on the mic and said he loves Liverpool. He asked if they wanted to see more of Jordan Oliver. They of course said yes. He said they’ll be seeing him in a few months, and that got a pop. “And I’m coming for the TNT World Championship!” he vowed.

4. Joey Janela defeated Leon Slater at 16:30. A feeling-out process early on, and Janela hit a German Suplex off the top rope at 3:30. Janela hit another suplex and Leon was clutching at his neck. Leon hit a stunner at 6:00 and the crowd rallied for him. Slater hit a running Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Janela hit a Death Valley Driver onto the ring apron at 8:30. In the ring, Slater hit a superkick and both men were down at 10:30. They got up and traded forearms and punches. Slater hit a plancha onto Janela; they got in the ring but Janela caught him with a running forearm.

Slater put Oliver on his shoulders and spun him to the mat for a nearfall at 12:30. Janela hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer powerbomb for a nearfall. Slater fired back with a second-rope swinging suplex. He went for a Swanton 450 but Janela got his knees up. Janela hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 16:00. Janela put Slater on his shoulders and nailed the Burning Hammer for the clean pin. That was really good. A mild upset in my eyes.

* A commercial aired for the upcoming GCW show in Germany on Sept. 22, featuring Joey Janela vs. Nick Gage. After a few short commercials, we return to the ring, where there are weapons everyone. Yuck.

5. Big F’n Joe, Clint Margera, and Paul Robinson defeated Rina Yamashita, Masha Slamovich, and Jimmy Lloyd in an ultraviolent match. Margera hit a Death Valley Driver on Lloyd through a bundle of light tubes for the pin.

* 15-minute intermission.

6. “Buffy” Allie Katch and Effy defeated “Act Two” Benjamin Harland and Jack Knudsen at 11:55. I don’t know these two kids; they are young and scrawny. Katch at the blond Knudsen started, but Effy tagged himself in, as they are playing up the idea that Effy is attracted to the youngsters. Knudson hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Harland (think a very young Finn Balor) entered at 2:00. Allie and Effy hit their team buttbumps on Knudsen, and Effy hit his Whoopee Cushion buttdrop at 4:30, and Bussy worked Knudsen over.

Harland finally made the hot tag at 7:30 and he hit a flying back elbow on Katch, then a spinebuster on Effy, then an Unprettier on Katch for a nearfall. Knudsen hit a rolling cannonball and an enzuigiri. Knudsen hit a Code Red for a nearfall on Effy at 11:00. Katch hit a piledriver. Effy hit a top-rope Doomsday Legdrop on Knudsen for the pin. Lots of silliness here with Effy desiring the boys. They all shook hands and the youngsters kissed Effy on his cheek.

7. Blake Christian defeated Man Like DeReiss to retain the GCW Championship at 21:22. Again, DeReiss is like a young Shelton Benjamin and he rapped his way to the ring. The title DeReiss won on Friday is NOT on the line. DeReiss charged at Blake, he hit a plancha to the floor, and they brawled in front of the fans. In the ring, DeReiss hit a shoulder tackle for a nearfall at 1:30. Blake hit a handspring-back-spin kick. Blake hit a spear on the ring apron, then a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Blake hit a doublestomp to the chest at 4:00, then a hammerlock slam, dropping DeReiss on his arm. He snapped the left arm backward and it made a sickening sound, and the ref checked on DeReiss.

Blake hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner. He went for a cross-armbreaker but DeReiss blocked it. Blake stomped on the elbow at 9:00. DeReiss hit a fallaway slam and they were both down. DeReiss hit a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 11:30. DeReiss hit a Lungblower and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. However, he missed a 450 Splash, and Blake immediately tied up DeReiss’ arm again, but MLD broke free. DeReiss hit a Superkick. Blake draped him over the top rope and hit a splash on DeReiss’ back. Blake then nailed a springboard 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 16:30.

They traded forearm shots while holding onto each other’s wrist. DeReiss accidentally hit a top-rope missile dropkick on the ref! Blake immediately got his belt, but DeReiss avoided it and hit a stunner. DeReiss nailed a top-rope 450 splash, but the ref was groggy and made a slow count, with Blake kicking out at 19:30. DeReiss blocked a low blow and he did an armbreaker move. Blake hit a grazing blow with the belt for a nearfall. He immediately hit his Rollins-style Stomp to the back of the head for the pin. The crowd loudly booed Blake.

8. Dark Sheik defeated Helen Campbell at 9:08. A commentator said “this is the most experienced trans wrestler in Britain taking on the most experienced trans wrestler in America for the very first time.” Sheik hit some chops. Helen hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30. Campbell stomped on Sheik and was in charge. Sheik hit a spin kick to the face, then a powerbomb for the pin. Solid match, and certainly “historic,” as a commentator said at the conclusion.

9. Che Monet defeated Charles Crowley (w/Alexxis Falcon) to win the TNT Title at 11:17. Again, Crowley reminds me a bit of Dalton Castle. Monet is effeminant and wears makeup, my first time seeing Che. Monet got on the mic and demanded this match be no-DQ. Crowley agreed, then attacked at the bell. The commentators agreed that Falcon might as well just hop in the ring and start beating on Che now. Sure enough, Crowley tossed Che to the floor, where Alexxis hit some stomps. Che slammed Alexxis into the guardrail at 2:30. Che and Charles brawled on the floor, away from the ring. Che threw Charles off a balcony onto maybe 10 people (plants) below. Che then dove off the balcony onto everyone at 5:00.

In the ring, Che grabbed Charles by his groin and hit a suplex. Crowley hit a swinging faceplant but only got a one-count. So, Crowley hit three more spinning faceplants but Che still kicked out at 9:00. Alexxis jumped in the ring and they both stomped on Che. Charles hit the ref! The ref got angry and hit a tornado DDT and the crowd went nuts! Che hit a top-rope stunner on Alexxis. Che hit an ax kick to the back of Crowley’s head to score the pin. New champion. The announcers said Che is the first-ever queer TNT champion. The ring was covered in confetti and it appeared the crowd is about to leave happy…

* Tate Mayfairs walked out and he has a Money in the Bank style briefcase!!!! Che’s friend, who was celebrating with Che in the ring, struck Che with a crutch! Tate ran in the ring, and gave the briefcase to the ref!



10. Tate Mayfairs defeated Che Monet to win the TNT Title at 00:12. Tate hit a running knee to the side of Che’s head and scored the pin. The crowd loudly booed this turn of events. Tate got on the mic and told everyone he had promised he would win the title.

Final Thoughts: A great trio of shows here for the top stars of GCW. Sure, Nick Wayne and Vikingo were at AEW/ROH on Saturday, and Mike Bailey was booked in Canada (C*4), Pennsylvania (LVAC) and North Carolina (Deadlock Pro) this weekend… but the rest of the top GCW workers were here. Blake Christian showed why he is deserving of the GCW title with back-to-back stellar matches against Slater and DeReiss. I’ll go with his match for best, the four-way opener for second, and Slater-Janela for third.

I don’t know the TNT wrestlers really at all… but the decision to have Che win the title, then lose it just seconds later, sure didn’t work for this crowd. This show can be viewed on Fite+.