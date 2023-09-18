What's happening...

The competition for WWE Raw will be stronger this season

September 18, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Monday Night Football competition just became stronger for WWE. ABC announced that it will simulcast the full slate of Monday night games with ESPN this season. The original plan was for a select few games to be simulcast, but the network opted to simulcast all of the games due to the ongoing writer’s strike. Read more at ProFootballTalk.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE is running opposite two NFL games tonight and next Monday, and then the they will face single Monday night games until a third doubleheader will be held in December. For those who live outside the United States, the MNF games typically air on the ESPN cable network, whereas ABS is a broadcast network.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.