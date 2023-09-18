What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Rob Van Dam homecoming set for Saturday

September 18, 2023

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Deathmatch

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White

-Rob Van Dam returns to the ring

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s AEW Collision will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena, meaning it’s a homecoming for RVD. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.