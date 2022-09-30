WWE Smackdown in Winnipeg, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE live events in North Dakota and Saskatchewan (reports needed), Candice Michelle, Cameron Grimes, Chris Von Erich, Bobby Jaggers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. The show includes Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss and Ricochet. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear Jake’s audio review on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show includes -“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT postponed its events that were scheduled for tonight in Tampa and Saturday in Dade City, Florida due to the threat of the hurricane.

-WWE is in Bismarck, North Dakota at Bismarck Event Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle.

-WWE is in Regina, Saskatchewan at Brandt Centre with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show. No matches are advertised on the venue’s website.

-WWE is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre with a “Sunday Stunner” show. No matches are advertised on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Candice Michelle is 44.

-Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee Caddell) is 29.

-The late Chris Von Erich (Chris Adkisson) was born on September 30, 1969. He took his own life on September 12, 1991.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) died on September 30, 2012 at age 64.