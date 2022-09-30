WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss and Ricochet

-Bayley vs. Shotzi

-“Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis vs. “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre.