WWE Raw in Evansville, Pro Wrestling Boom, Nick Gage, Luther Reigns, Bob Sapp, Ricky Morton, Ivelisse Velez, Greg Valentine, Arn Anderson, Darius Martin, Ethan Page, Sexy Star, Ole Anderson, Big Boss Man, Johnny Valentine, Doug Somers, Mike Graham, Jack Brisco

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Evansville, Indiana, at Ford Center. Raw features the fallout from Saturday’s Wrestlepalooza. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at the early start time of 6CT/7ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing WWE Wrestlepalooza and AEW All Out. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before 1CT/2ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Evansville, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Orlando, and Saturday’s Collision in Huntington. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Americo Rocca (Javier Padilla) is 73 today.

-Super Delfin (Hiroto Wakita) is 58 today.

-Luther Reigns (Matt Wiese) is 54 today.

-Bob Sapp is 52 today.

-Nick Gage (Nicholas Wilson) is 45 today.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) was born on September 22, 1928. He died on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Graham (Michael Gossett) was born on September 22, 1951. He took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012.

-The late Doug Somers (Douglas Somerson) was born on September 22, 1951. He died at age 65 on May 16, 2017.

-The late Big Boss Man (Ray Traylor, Jr.) died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.

-The late Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) was born on September 22, 1942. He died at age 81 on February 26, 2024.

-Ricky Morton turned 68 on Sunday.

-Ivelisse Velez turned 38 on Sunday.

-The late Jack Brisco was born on September 21, 1941. He died on February 1, 2010, due to complications from heart surgery.

-Greg Valentine (Jonathan Wisniski) turned 74 on Saturday.

-Johnny Kidd (John Lowing) turned 70 on Saturday.

-Arn Anderson (Marty Lunde) turned 67 on Saturday.

-Sexy Star (Dulce Maria García Rivas) turned 43 on Saturday.

-Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Ethan Page turned 36 on Saturday.

-Darius Martin turned 26 on Saturday..