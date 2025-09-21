WWE Evolve wrestler shares the news of her pregnancy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will need to crown a new WWE ID Women’s Champion. Kylie Rae, the current champion, announced on Sunday via social media that she is pregnant with her second child.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Kylie and her family on the great news. She and Isaias Velazquez had their first child, Breccon, in October 2023.

