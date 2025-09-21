WWE Evolve wrestler shares the news of her pregnancy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE will need to crown a new WWE ID Women’s Champion. Kylie Rae, the current champion, announced on Sunday via social media that she is pregnant with her second child.
Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Kylie and her family on the great news. She and Isaias Velazquez had their first child, Breccon, in October 2023.
Because I’m pregnant. https://t.co/r9R7bY3YuI pic.twitter.com/SjzxcCIUe8
— KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) September 21, 2025
