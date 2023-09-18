What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s two-hour Grand Slam edition

September 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Hangman Page and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds for the AEW Trios Titles

-Orange Cassidy, Hook, and Kris Statlander vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Anna Jay

Powell’s POV: This episode will be taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two-hour Rampage airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.

