WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Iyo Sky vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).