Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for the second part of the Impact 1000 celebration, Impact in 60

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels vs. Rich Swann vs. Ace Austin vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Samuray Del Sol in an Ultimate X match

-Josh Alexander vs. Trey Miguel

-Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, Gail Kim, and Awesome Kong (w/Raisha Saeed) vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Angelina Love (w/Velvet Sky)

-Eric Young vs. Kenny King

-Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

-Feast or Fired results

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET.