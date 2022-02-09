What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the first of two shows on Syfy

February 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 400,000 viewers for Syfy Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 619,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode on USA Network. NXT finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo on USA Network.

Powell’s POV: NXT was bumped to Syfy due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. Tuesday’s numbers were down from the 520,000 viewers the show delivered in two straight weeks when it aired on Syfy because of the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Those episodes delivered a .12 and .10 in the 18-49 demographic. It will be interesting to see if next week’s Vengeance Day themed episode sparks any type of increases.

