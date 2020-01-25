MLW Fusion preview: Barbed Wire match, three-way tag, and more (no spoilers)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a barbed wire match.

-Puma King and Drago vs. Taurus and Low Rider vs. two members of Injustice.

-Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins.

MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW's Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET.



