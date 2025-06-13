WWE Smackdown preview: The Money in the Bank fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion John Cena appears

-Money in the Bank winner Naomi appears

-U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu speaks

-The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).