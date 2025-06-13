WWE Smackdown preview: The Money in the Bank fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-WWE Champion John Cena appears
-Money in the Bank winner Naomi appears
-U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu speaks
-The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
